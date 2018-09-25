Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Bill Cosby gets 3-10 years in Pa. prison for sex assault
NFL

Bucs mum on whether Jameis Winston will start with suspension over

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, 1:09 p.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, right, shakes hands with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) after the Steelers defeated the Buccaneers 30-27 during an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, right, shakes hands with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) after the Steelers defeated the Buccaneers 30-27 during an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo (56) nears interepts a pass by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo (56) nears interepts a pass by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald (89) runs for a 75-yard touchdown reception after catching a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald (89) runs for a 75-yard touchdown reception after catching a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) fumbles after getting hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. Pittsburgh recovered. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) fumbles after getting hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. Pittsburgh recovered. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) pulls in a 24-yard touchdown reception in front of Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns (25) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) pulls in a 24-yard touchdown reception in front of Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns (25) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Updated 2 hours ago

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers can’t avoid questions about Jameis Winston’s return much longer.

The young quarterback’s three-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy ended after Monday night’s 30-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It is unclear, however, if he’s coming back as the starter.

Ryan Fitzpatrick has made the decision a lot tougher than expected by throwing for more than 1,200 yards and 11 touchdowns in Winston’s absence, including going 30 of 50 for 411 yards and three TDs against the Steelers.

Dirk Koetter repeatedly shrugged off questions about his plans while Winston was away. And now that his return is imminent, the coach is still not saying.

“Let’s see what the injury report (says),” Koetter said Monday night, sidestepping the question once again.

“Anytime we have these games, it’s not always obvious how the guys are going to come in the next day and come in on Wednesday,” the coach added. “Let’s see what happens. I mean, I’d love to get a chance to talk to Jameis face to face before I tell the rest of the world.”

Ben Roethlisberger threw for 353 yards and three touchdowns for the Steelers (1-1-1), who built a 20-point lead and held on for their first win despite not scoring in the second half.

Pittsburgh’s defense forced four first-half turnovers, including three interceptions of Fitzpatrick, the 35-year-old journeyman quarterback who’s led the Bucs to a 2-1 start while throwing for more than 400 yards in each game.

“You know, I have so much fun playing this game. I have fun playing with these guys, and I’m here just ready to do whatever it takes to help the team win,” Fitzpatrick said. “I think that will be my mindset going forward.”

Winston started 45 of 48 games over the first three years of his career. He was suspended following the NFL’s investigation of an accusation that in March 2016 he groped a female Uber driver during a ride in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“We love Jameis. He’s a member of our team, and we’re anxious to get him back,” Koetter said. ” He’ll be great in our locker room and . whatever role that he ends up in, I know Jameis will embrace that role and give it everything’s he got.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me