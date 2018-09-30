Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Seahawks safety Earl Thomas makes obscene gesture after season-ending injury

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, 8:51 p.m.
Seattle Seahawks defensive back Earl Thomas leaves the field after breaking his leg against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. The Seahawks won 20-17.
Seattle safety Earl Thomas showed his own team who is No. 1.

As Thomas was carted off the field after injuring his left leg in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals, he casually flipped the bird to his own team.

It’s not clear who specifically the middle finger was intended for, but Thomas was definitely staring down the Seahawks’ sideline when he flashed his middle finger.

Thomas, embroiled in a contract dispute with the team, was injured while covering Chad Williams, who caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from rookie Josh Rosen to tie the game at 17-all. Thomas’ lower left leg appeared to buckle as he dove on top of Williams in the end zone.

Seattle’s players gathered around as the trainers worked on Thomas and his leg was put in an air cast before he was driven off.

After the game, Pete Carroll announced that Thomas would be placed on injured reserve with a fractured left leg .

Seattle won the game, 20-17.

