Fox breaks away from broadcast as Panthers edge Giants with 63-yard FG
Updated 5 hours ago
Just as what was arguably the best end to a game in the NFL on Sunday was about to happen, TV viewers were treated to a commerical.
Graham Gano’s 63-yard field goal in the waning seconds helped the Carolina Panthers knock off the New York Giants, but very few outside those viewing areas were able to see it.
Gano’s 63-yard boot is a record for the Panthers and a tie for the longest game-winning field goal in NFL history. In 1970, Tom Dempsey kicked a 63-yard field goal to give the New Orleans Saints a 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions.
Gano’s winning kick, tied for second longest in league history, came after the Giants erased a 14-point deficit. Giants quarterback Eli Manning hooked up with Saquon Barkley on a 15-yard touchdown pass down the right sideline — the rookie from Penn State made a long dive into the end zone — to put the Giants in front 31-30 with 1:08 remaining.