Giants fans hated TNF's broadcast duo — especially Troy Aikman

It serves as no surprise that die-hard Giants fans would hate Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, but when he broadcasts a game for the their beloved "Football Giants," they get an extra kick in the gut.

During the NFL Thursday Night football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Giants fans seemed to hate what they viewed as the anything-but-dynamic duo of color commentator Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck more than usual.

The Giants took a pounding and lost the game 34-13, by the way.

Does everyone roll their eyes when Joe Buck and Troy Aikman start talking or is it just me? — Hannah Fusfeld (@HannahFusfeld) October 12, 2018

What in the hell are Joe Buck and Troy Aikman talking about? They just babble on and on. The Giants suck because they chose to hang on to a washed old QB. Not because Beckham gave an interview. My goodness they're terrible to listen to. — Bruncho Mars (@TyFromTheSky) October 12, 2018

Lol please just shut up, Joe Buck. — Giants Nation (@NYG_Nation10) October 12, 2018

What makes a dreadful Giants outing even worse? Listening to Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. #PHIvsNYG — Giants Nation (@NYG_Nation10) October 12, 2018

In fact, Aikman was a trending topic on Twitter much of the night and into early Friday morning, with tweeters comments ranging from his bragging about making it to the Super Bowl, commenting on seemingly worthless items coupled with random thoughts and get this — his praise of star rookie running back Saquon Barkley.

Is it possible to ban Troy Aikman from Giants games? Honestly, it's painful as a fan to listen to him continuously be as bias towards the giants as he is. — Tallmountain (@Tallmntn) October 12, 2018

Here's more of a sampling from the thousands of tweets on Thursday night:

Is anyone else watching TNF and about to gauge their eyes out if Troy Aikman calls Janoris Jenkins "Jack Rabbit" one more time? — ChattaVol (@Chatta_Vol) October 12, 2018

And what was Aikman talking about here?

And here?

'He didn't do anything to prevent the penetration of Cox.' - Troy Aikman — Sal (@madebysc_) October 12, 2018

That's like talking to a friend about a first date and being like look, as someone who's had sex before, let me just say — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) October 12, 2018

Where's the audio for this?

Did anyone hear Troy aikman confuse hulk hogan with Rocky? — channingtaintyum (@AJsThoughts93) October 12, 2018

And if you haven't laughed yet...

Can replace Joe Buck and Troy Aikman with these guys? pic.twitter.com/ofB6ikMWOF — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 8, 2018

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer.