NFL

Giants fans hated TNF's broadcast duo — especially Troy Aikman

Samson X Horne
Samson X Horne | Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, 12:54 a.m.
Joe Buck (left) and Troy Aikman during the NFL on Fox pregame.
NFL on FOX
Joe Buck (left) and Troy Aikman during the NFL on Fox pregame.

Updated 1 hour ago

It serves as no surprise that die-hard Giants fans would hate Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, but when he broadcasts a game for the their beloved "Football Giants," they get an extra kick in the gut.

During the NFL Thursday Night football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Giants fans seemed to hate what they viewed as the anything-but-dynamic duo of color commentator Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck more than usual.

The Giants took a pounding and lost the game 34-13, by the way.

In fact, Aikman was a trending topic on Twitter much of the night and into early Friday morning, with tweeters comments ranging from his bragging about making it to the Super Bowl, commenting on seemingly worthless items coupled with random thoughts and get this — his praise of star rookie running back Saquon Barkley.

Here's more of a sampling from the thousands of tweets on Thursday night:

And what was Aikman talking about here?

And here?

Where's the audio for this?

And if you haven't laughed yet...

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

