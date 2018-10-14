Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

Old man Philip Rivers leads Chargers to rout of Browns

The Associated Press | Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, 8:51 p.m.
Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Keenan Allen in the second half against the Browns on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Cleveland.
Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Keenan Allen in the second half against the Browns on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Cleveland.

Updated 1 hour ago

CLEVELAND — Ol’ man Rivers keeps rolling along.

Philip Rivers threw two touchdown passes to Tyrell Williams — and the 36-year-old quarterback even threw a block — and Melvin Gordon had three TD runs as the Los Angeles Chargers banged around Cleveland rookie Baker Mayfield and the Browns, 38-14, on Sunday.

Rivers continued one of the best starts of his 15-year career, leading the Chargers (4-2) to their third straight win. Rivers finished 11 of 20 for 207 yards and had only one mistake, an interception midway through the fourth quarter.

The Chargers did most of their damage on the ground, with Gordon running for 132 yards and scoring on runs of 4, 10 and 11 yards. They had 246 yards rushing.

“There haven’t been too many days where we’ve run for more than we’ve thrown,” Rivers said with a laugh. “But I’ll take them any time we can get them.”

Rivers and Williams connected on scoring plays of 45 and 29 yards in the first half, and Gordon’s 11-yard run put the Chargers up 35-6.

Mayfield’s third start as a pro was rough. The No. 1 overall pick was sacked five times, tweaked his ankle when he slid on a sideline marker and threw two interceptions.

“We didn’t execute,” said Mayfield, who threw a TD pass to tight end David Njoku . “We didn’t do our job. We weren’t detailed. We didn’t do the things that we talked about all week. That’s the most disappointing thing. Any time you don’t do your job — I’m at fault for the majority of that. I’m going to be very hard on myself, but we have to be able to look at this and learn from it.”

The Browns (2-3-1) were blown out after playing five tight games — three going to overtime — and showed there’s still a long road ahead.

While young QBs like Mayfield, Carson Wentz and Patrick Mahomes might be the NFL’s next wave, Rivers is showing that the old guys can still get the job done. He has thrown 15 TD passes with just three interceptions, and he did all he could to block Browns linebacker Jamie Collins to help Keenan Allen pick up a first down despite the Chargers leading 28-6.

“I’m not real comfortable out there,” Rivers said. “But I stayed in front and did not get a holding, so that’s a positive.”

The Chargers weren’t surprised by Rivers’ effort.

“That’s Phil,” said Williams, who had three catches for 118 yards. “He’s competitive and he’s going to stick his nose in there if he gets an opportunity. I’m not surprised at all.”

Los Angeles caught a break on Rivers’ second TD pass to Williams.

Left tackle Russell Okung clearly dropped back before the ball was snapped. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett stopped, assuming the play would be whistled, and several other players paused while Rivers lofted his scoring pass to Williams.

Williams’ first TD catch was more spectacular. Leaping with three Browns defenders around him, he wrestled the ball way from Browns safety Damarious Randall to give the Chargers a 14-3 lead.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me