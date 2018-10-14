Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
NFL

Ravens set team sacks record in shutout of Titans

Teresa M. Walker | Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, 9:57 p.m.
Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is sacked by Ravens linebacker Patrick Onwuasor for a 7-yard loss in the second half Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Baltimore Ravens have finished up their longest road swing of the season with an absolutely dominating performance.

Try 11 sacks.

And now they head home for four of their next five games.

The Ravens piled up the franchise-record sacks as they shut out the Tennessee Titans, 21-0, on Sunday in the rain. Za’Darius Smith had three sacks, and Patrick Onwuasor had two for the Ravens (4-2), who had six by halftime. They finished a sack off the NFL record for a game shared by five teams.

“Just a historic defensive performance,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.

Smith said the Ravens didn’t know how many sacks they had until tying the team record of nine and were told they could break the record.

“So we went and got two more,” Smith said with a laugh.

Dean Pees and the Titans simply couldn’t stop his old team as the Ravens outgained Tennessee, 361-106, and punted only once against a defense led by their former defensive coordinator. Pees came out of a short retirement to join first-year coach Mike Vrabel.

Joe Flacco threw for 238 yards and a touchdown for Baltimore. Alex Collins scored on TD runs of 13 and 2 yards.

The Titans (3-3) lost their second straight and were shut out at home for the first time since leaving Houston for Tennessee in 1997. Tennessee also has not scored a touchdown in eight straight quarters. The Ravens couldn’t have looked much better handing Tennessee its first shutout since Nov. 28, 2010.

“The Tennessee Titans didn’t do nearly enough in all levels to win the football game, or even make it competitive,” Vrabel said.

Marcus Mariota tried playing both with and without the partial glove covering his ring and pinkie fingers on his throwing hand. It didn’t help as Mariota was sacked the most in his four-year NFL career and most allowed by the Titans since giving up seven in a loss at Houston on Nov. 1, 2015. Coach Ken Whisenhunt was fired two days later.

Mariota said he had never had a game like this. He ran twice for 25 yards and was 10 of 15 for 117 yards while being pummeled.

“We’ve got to do better,” Mariota said.

The Titans forced a turnover with All-Pro safety Kevin Byard getting his first interception this season. Tennessee did nothing with the ball late in the first half.

Baltimore executed nearly flawlessly from winning the coin toss. The Ravens converted 12 of 17 third downs, not counting another off a Titans penalty. They also held the ball for more than 37 minutes.

Flacco drove Baltimore 94 yards over 17 plays, eating up more than nine minutes of the first quarter before hitting Michael Crabtree on a 4-yard TD. Collins capped their next drive with a 13-yard run and a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. After halftime, Collins finished off a 78-yard drive that ate up 7:20 of the third quarter.

The Ravens quarterback enjoyed watching his teammates’ defensive performance.

“It’s fun to watch when they’re over there doing those kind of things,” Flacco said.

