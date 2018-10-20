Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
NFL

Bengals' Vontaze Burfict fined $112,000 for hits vs. Steelers

The Associated Press | Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, 6:27 p.m.
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict reacts in the first half against the Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Cincinnati.
Updated 4 hours ago

NEW YORK — The NFL been fined Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict $112,000 for multiple unnecessary roughness penalties in Cincinnati’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

The third-quarter plays involved Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back James Conner. Burfict, who has been fined 11 times for more than $315,000 during his seven-year NFL career and was suspended for four games to begin this season for violating the league’s policy on performance enhances.

Burfict was fined for a helmet hit to Brown. Burfict previously served a three-game suspension for a hit on Brown during the 2016 playoffs.

His other fine, announced Saturday, came for a high hit on Conner.

There were calls for Burfict to be suspended as a repeat offender, but instead he was handed his biggest one-time fines.

Also fined:

• Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd, $30,080 for two incidents: $10,026 for unnecessary roughness and $20,054 for a hit on QB Brock Osweiler.

• Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon, $26,739 for unnecessary roughness.

• Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald $26,739 for unnecessary roughness.

• Broncos safety Darian Stewart, $26,739 for a horse-collar tackle.

• Eagles defensive lineman Michael Bennett, $20,054 for a hit on quarterback Eli Manning.

• Colts defensive end Kemoko Turay, $10,026 for unnecessary roughness.

• Giants linebacker Alec Ogletree, $10,026 for unnecessary roughness.

• Seahawks defensive end Quinton Jefferson, $10,026 for unnecessary roughness.

• Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, $10,026 for taunting.

