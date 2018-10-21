Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

Chandler Catanzaro's 59-yard FG in OT lifts Buccaneers over Browns 26-23

The Associated Press | Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, 6:18 p.m.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate kicker Chandler Catanzaro’s (7) 59-yard game winning field goal during overtime of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate kicker Chandler Catanzaro’s (7) 59-yard game winning field goal during overtime of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.

Updated 49 minutes ago

TAMPA, Fla. — Chandler Catanzaro kicked a 59-yard field goal, the longest ever in overtime, with 1:50 remaining to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 26-23 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Redeeming himself after missing an extra point, as well as a 40-yard field goal on the final play of regulation, Catanzaro’s kick barely made it over the crossbar to end Tampa Bay’s three-game skid and hand the Browns (2-4-1) a NFL record-tying 24th consecutive road loss.

Cleveland, which has played four overtime games this season — most for a team since Arizona won all four it played in 2011, and tied for second most in NFL history — doesn’t have a road victory since winning in overtime at Baltimore on Oct. 11, 2015.

The Detroit Lions also dropped 24 in a row away from home from 2001-03.

Jameis Winston and DeSean Jackson scored on 14-yard runs for Tampa Bay (3-3). Rookie Ronald Jones II added his first pro TD on a 2-yard run that put Tampa Bay up 23-9 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Browns, who had 126 yards of offense through three quarters, used Nick Chubb’s 1-yard TD run to cut into their deficit and pulled even on Baker Mayfield’s 16-yard pass to Jarvis Landry with 2:28 remaining in regulation.

A week after completing just 48 percent of his passes and being sacked five times during a 24-point loss to the Chargers that Mayfield called the worst of his career, the No. 1 overall draft pick was 23 of 34 for 215 yards and two TDs.

The Browns’ defense forced four turnovers, including an interception in overtime, but Mayfield struggled to move the ball with consistency until the fourth quarter. But with Chubb playing a bigger role after Cleveland traded leading rusher Carlos Hyde to Jacksonville on Friday, Cleveland rallied.

Winston completed 32 of 52 passes for 365 yards and no touchdowns. He was sacked four times, threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. The 2013 Heisman Trophy winner also led the Bucs in rushing with 55 yards on 10 attempts.

The Browns fell to 1-2-1 in overtime games this season. The four OT games are one shy of the record five Green Bay played in 1983.

Tampa Bay, meanwhile, stopped a three-game losing streak that cost former defensive coordinator Mike Smith his job last week. The Bucs entered Sunday allowing a league-worst 34.6 points per game, ranked 31st in total defense, and dead last against the pass. Linebackers coach Mark Duffner, in his 22nd season as a NFL assistant, was promoted to replace Smith, who was in his third season with the Bucs.

INJURIES

Browns: With CB E.J. Gaines sidelined by a concussion, T.J. Carrie started. The defense also was without LB Joe Schobert, who could be out several weeks with a hamstring injury. Cleveland did not report any injuries during the game.

Buccaneers: DT Gerald McCoy (calf) and DE Vinny Curry (ankle) were inactive, leaving rookie DT Vita Vea and DE Carl Nassib to make their first starts for Tampa Bay. LBs Kwon Alexander was lost to a knee injury late in the second quarter. Backup LB Jack Cichy left in the third quarter and did not return.

UP NEXT

Browns: at Pittsburgh next Sunday

Buccaneers: at Cincinnati next Sunday

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me