Cam Newton rallies Panthers past Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers ruined the Philadelphia Eagles’ dance party.

Newton tossed a 1-yard touchdown pass to Greg Olsen with 1 minute, 22 seconds left, and the Panthers overcame a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Eagles, 21-17, on Sunday.

Julius Peppers sacked Carson Wentz, forcing a fumble on fourth down from the Panthers 14, to seal the victory.

The Panthers improved to 4-2 with the biggest comeback in franchise history. The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles fell to 3-4.

“This place was as advertised, playing in a hostile environment, but we overcame that and kept pushing through,” Newton said. “Good teams have to win on the road and win close games, and we did that.”

After Carolina took the lead, the Eagles started at their 30. A 48-yard pass interference penalty on James Bradberry against Alshon Jeffery put the ball at the Carolina 22. Eric Reid appeared to intercept Wentz’s overthrown pass, but the play was overturned on a video review. Wentz threw incomplete to Jeffery in the end zone on third-and-2 and was stripped on the next play.

“Pressure is off,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. “Nobody thinks we can do anything. A lot of football left.”

Down 17-0, the Panthers watched a couple of members of Philadelphia’s kickoff team do a choreographed dance while others celebrated as if the game was over during an extended break before the ball was placed on the field.

Then the Panthers started their rally when Curtis Samuel ran in from the 14 on a reverse but Graham Gano missed the extra point.

“We collectively got together and knew that we had to up the tempo and have a sense of urgency,” said Christian McCaffrey, who had 80 yards from scrimmage.

Newton then quickly drove the Panthers 87 yards, tossing an 18-yard pass to Devin Funchess. He connected with Jarius Wright on the 2-point conversion to get Carolina within a field goal with 4:08 left.

The Panthers forced a three-and-out and got the ball at their 31 with 2:17 remaining.

Newton threw three straight incomplete passes,but took a hit on fourth down and still completed a 35-yard catch-and-run pass to Torrey Smith to reach the Philadelphia 34. A 22-yard pass to McCaffrey gave Carolina first down at the 4. Newton ran it to the 1, setting up third down. He threw it to Olsen wide open in the back of the end zone.

Newton finished 25 of 39 for 269 yards and ran for 49 yards.

“I took that one extremely personal,” Newton said of a 23-17 loss at Washington last week. “I told myself if we get in that position I have to hold up my end. I didn’t want to let anybody down.”

Wentz’s 11-yard TD pass to Jeffery gave Philadelphia a 7-0 lead in the second quarter. Ertz had catches of 15 and 22 yards on the drive and Jeffery hauled in a 20-yard pass before the score.

Jeffery and his teammates had a unique celebration. He placed the ball on the ground and pretended to do a free kick.

Wentz tossed a 1-yard TD to Dallas Goedert to make it 17-0 in the third quarter, finishing off a 17-play, 94-yard drive that chewed up 9:22 on the clock.