Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

Browns' coach Hue Jackson may take over play calling from Todd Haley

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, 10:06 a.m.
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 21: Head coach Hue Jackson of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 21, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Getty Images
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 21: Head coach Hue Jackson of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 21, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Updated 4 hours ago

Following the Cleveland Browns’ 26-23 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, the offense may go in another direction. Or at least get more input from head coach Hue Jackson.

A frustrated Jackson implied after the game that his offense is stalling and he can’t stand around and not try to fix it.

“I feel like I have to and I want to,” Jackson said about the Brown’s offense after the game . “That’s what I know, so I’m not going to continue to watch something that I know how to do keep being that way, and that’s just the truth. I mean, that’s nothing against anybody in our building. I just think that’s what I do and I think I need to be a little bit more involved.”

So where does that leave offensive coordinator Todd Haley?

“Yeah, he’s the play-caller,” he said about Haley . “Trust me when I say I’m not trying to create any issue here, but I think if the offense is not playing well, and we haven’t over a period of time, being a head coach and an offensive guy who’s done this, I think I have every right as a head coach to jump in and see if I can help and assist and get this thing to where I think it needs to be, because we need to be better on offense. And if that’s my specialty, then I need to be involved more and I will be.”

And it’s Jackson’s team, he continued.

“I’m the head coach of the football team, period. Period. There’s nothing else that needs to be said. Nothing. I’m the head coach of the football team.”

Jackson went on to say:

“It’s not going to be about butting heads,” said Jackson, according to Cleveland.com . “I’m the head coach of the football team. I will do what I feel I need to do to get this team where it needs to be.”

Haley was brought in, after serving as offensive coordinator with the Pittsburgh Steelers for six seasons, to call plays and he has all season.

The Browns have traded away some offense players (wide receiver Josh Gordon to the New England Patriots; running back Carlos Hyde to the Jacksonville Jaguars), but rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield has flashed talent and leadership this season, but the team has not been able to close games.

The Browns have been in 4 overtime games this year according to NFL.com , including the season opener against the Steelers, which ended in a tie. The Browns are 1-2-1 in their overtime games and 2-4-1 overall for the season.

The Browns take their show on the road and come to Heinz Field on Sunday to face the Steelers.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me