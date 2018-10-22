Browns' coach Hue Jackson may take over play calling from Todd Haley

Following the Cleveland Browns’ 26-23 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, the offense may go in another direction. Or at least get more input from head coach Hue Jackson.

A frustrated Jackson implied after the game that his offense is stalling and he can’t stand around and not try to fix it.

“I feel like I have to and I want to,” Jackson said about the Brown’s offense after the game . “That’s what I know, so I’m not going to continue to watch something that I know how to do keep being that way, and that’s just the truth. I mean, that’s nothing against anybody in our building. I just think that’s what I do and I think I need to be a little bit more involved.”

So where does that leave offensive coordinator Todd Haley?

“Yeah, he’s the play-caller,” he said about Haley . “Trust me when I say I’m not trying to create any issue here, but I think if the offense is not playing well, and we haven’t over a period of time, being a head coach and an offensive guy who’s done this, I think I have every right as a head coach to jump in and see if I can help and assist and get this thing to where I think it needs to be, because we need to be better on offense. And if that’s my specialty, then I need to be involved more and I will be.”

And it’s Jackson’s team, he continued.

“I’m the head coach of the football team, period. Period. There’s nothing else that needs to be said. Nothing. I’m the head coach of the football team.”

Jackson went on to say:

“It’s not going to be about butting heads,” said Jackson, according to Cleveland.com . “I’m the head coach of the football team. I will do what I feel I need to do to get this team where it needs to be.”

Haley was brought in, after serving as offensive coordinator with the Pittsburgh Steelers for six seasons, to call plays and he has all season.

The Browns have traded away some offense players (wide receiver Josh Gordon to the New England Patriots; running back Carlos Hyde to the Jacksonville Jaguars), but rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield has flashed talent and leadership this season, but the team has not been able to close games.

The Browns have been in 4 overtime games this year according to NFL.com , including the season opener against the Steelers, which ended in a tie. The Browns are 1-2-1 in their overtime games and 2-4-1 overall for the season.

The Browns take their show on the road and come to Heinz Field on Sunday to face the Steelers.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.