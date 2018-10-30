Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
NFL

Bills QB Anderson has concussion; Nate Peterman could start Sunday

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, 6:00 p.m.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman looks for a receiver against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Houston.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman looks for a receiver against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Houston.

Updated 8 hours ago

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Derek Anderson has been diagnosed with a concussion, leaving open the possibility of the Buffalo Bills starting Nathan Peterman against the Chicago Bears this weekend.

Coach Sean McDermott wouldn’t rule out Anderson being cleared to play this week in revealing the nature of his injury on Tuesday.

Anderson was hurt when he was sacked in the final minutes of a 25-6 loss to the New England Patriots. Anderson was making his second start since rookie Josh Allen sprained his elbow on his right throwing arm in a 20-13 loss at Houston.

McDermott has already ruled out Allen from playing, and the Bills would have little choice but to turn to Peterman, who lost the starting job after faltering badly in the first half of a season-opening 47-3 defeat at Baltimore.

Peterman threw two interceptions against Baltimore and then threw two more against Houston, including one returned for the decisive touchdown in the final two minutes.

McDermott also announced free agent receiver Terrelle Pryor is returning to Buffalo a day after visiting with the team, but no deal has been finalized yet.

Pryor has seven seasons of NFL experience and played six games this year with the New York Jets before being sidelined by a groin injury. He was released on Oct. 20 after reaching an injury settlement with the team.

Pryor has been used as mostly as a receiver at the NFL level, and had 14 catches for 235 yards and two touchdowns with the Jets. He also has experience at quarterback, which is the position he played during a three-year career at Ohio State.

The Bills are off to a 2-6 start following a 25-6 loss to New England on Monday night in which they failed to score a touchdown for a second consecutive game and fourth time this season.

