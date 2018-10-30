Jeannette's Terrelle Pryor signs with Bills

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Terrelle Pryor has a new home.

A few weeks after the New York Jets released him, Pryor moved across the state and signed with the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday.

A source told ESPN's Turron Davenport that Pryor's decision came down to the Bills and Tennessee Titans.

The Jeannette grad and former Ohio State quarterback was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the third round of the 2011 supplemental draft. After bouncing around with a few teams attempting to land a quarterback job, Pryor changed positions and spent 2015 and ‘16 with the Cleveland Browns. In ‘16, he caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns.

He caught touchdown passes in two straight games with the Jets before his release. He has 14 receptions for 235 yards on the season.

Pryor had only 20 receptions for 240 yards and one touchdown in nine games for the Washington Redskins in 2017.

Pryor signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal in March with the Jets, which included a $1 million signing bonus.

The Jets released Pryor because he was slowed by a groin injury.