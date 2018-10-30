Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
NFL

Jeannette's Terrelle Pryor signs with Bills

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, 9:24 p.m.

Updated 54 minutes ago

Terrelle Pryor has a new home.

A few weeks after the New York Jets released him, Pryor moved across the state and signed with the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday.

A source told ESPN's Turron Davenport that Pryor's decision came down to the Bills and Tennessee Titans.

The Jeannette grad and former Ohio State quarterback was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the third round of the 2011 supplemental draft. After bouncing around with a few teams attempting to land a quarterback job, Pryor changed positions and spent 2015 and ‘16 with the Cleveland Browns. In ‘16, he caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns.

He caught touchdown passes in two straight games with the Jets before his release. He has 14 receptions for 235 yards on the season.

Pryor had only 20 receptions for 240 yards and one touchdown in nine games for the Washington Redskins in 2017.

Pryor signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal in March with the Jets, which included a $1 million signing bonus.

The Jets released Pryor because he was slowed by a groin injury.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me