Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

Bengals fire defensive coordinator after rout by Saints

The Associated Press | Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, 12:54 p.m.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) dives in for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) dives in for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) is tackled on the run by Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) is tackled on the run by Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Updated 7 hours ago

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, a day after their historically bad performance in a 51-14 loss to the Saints.

New Orleans scored on every possession except the last one — when it took a knee in field-goal range — during its rout at Paul Brown Stadium.

The Bengals (5-4) have given up 500 yards in three straight games — a first in the Super Bowl era — and are on pace to give up an NFL record for yards in a season.

It’s the second straight year the Bengals have fired a coordinator during the season. Last year, the Bengals fired offensive coordinator Ken Zampese after an 0-2 start last year. Coach Marvin Lewis got a two-year contract extension after the 2017 season.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me