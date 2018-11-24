Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

Hall of Famer, former Pitt great Mike Ditka recovering from mild heart attack

The Associated Press | Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, 6:18 p.m.
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015 file photo, former NFL coach and University of Pittsburgh alumnus, Mike Ditka speaks at a news conference in Pittsburgh. Hall of Fame tight end and former Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka is recovering from a mild heart attack. Steve Mandell, Ditka's agent, tells ESPN that doctors inserted a pacemaker. He says Ditka 'is doing much better,' and the iconic coach 'appreciates the outpouring of support and expects to be home soon.' (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2015 file photo, former NFL coach and University of Pittsburgh alumnus, Mike Ditka speaks at a news conference in Pittsburgh. Hall of Fame tight end and former Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka is recovering from a mild heart attack. Steve Mandell, Ditka's agent, tells ESPN that doctors inserted a pacemaker. He says Ditka 'is doing much better,' and the iconic coach 'appreciates the outpouring of support and expects to be home soon.' (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Updated 8 hours ago

Hall of Fame tight end and former Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka is recovering from a mild heart attack.

Steve Mandell, Ditka’s agent, tells ESPN that doctors inserted a pacemaker. He said Ditka is “doing much better,” and the iconic coach “appreciates the outpouring of support and expects to be home soon.”

The Bears wished Ditka a “speedy recovery” on Twitter.

The 79-year-old Ditka was a standout at Aliquippa and Pitt. He played 12 seasons in the NFL and made the Pro Bowl five times. He finished with 427 receptions for 5,812 yards and 43 touchdowns.

Ditka might be best known for his coaching career. He coached the Bears and the New Orleans Saints, finishing with a 121-95 record in 14 years, and he led Chicago to the Super Bowl title after the 1985 season.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me