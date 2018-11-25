Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

Bruce Arians again says he's open to Browns' job

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, 2:39 p.m.
Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians talks with referee Ed Hochuli during the second quarter against the Steelers Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Trib Total Media
Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians talks with referee Ed Hochuli during the second quarter against the Steelers Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015, at Heinz Field.

Updated 3 hours ago

Bruce Arians, current NFL on CBS analyst and former Arizona Cardinals head coach and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator, again said he’d return to coaching for one job — the Cleveland Browns.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that he spoke with Arians this week and the former coach said that he would come back to the NFL from retirement for only one job - as the Brown head coach.

Rapoport said that Arians is very serious and that his wife is onboard with the possible move. Arians said the energy of the Cleveland fan base was one reason he is interested in the job, according to the report.

Arians was in Cleveland during Week 9 to cover the Browns-Kansas City Chiefs game when he was asked about returning to coaching.

“Cleveland is the only job I would consider,” Arians said to reporters with the Canton Repository .

Arians was the Browns offensive coordinator for the 2001-03 seasons, during which the team made its only playoff appearance since returning to the city. The Browns blew a 17-point lead to lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-33 in 2003.

The following season he landed with the Steelers and was there for the 2003–2011 seasons, first as wide receivers coach and then as offensive coordinator. He helped get the Steelers to two Super Bowls.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me