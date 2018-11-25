Bruce Arians again says he's open to Browns' job

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bruce Arians, current NFL on CBS analyst and former Arizona Cardinals head coach and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator, again said he’d return to coaching for one job — the Cleveland Browns.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that he spoke with Arians this week and the former coach said that he would come back to the NFL from retirement for only one job - as the Brown head coach.

Rapoport said that Arians is very serious and that his wife is onboard with the possible move. Arians said the energy of the Cleveland fan base was one reason he is interested in the job, according to the report.

From @NFLGameDay : Retired coach Bruce Arians tells me he'd come back for just one job -- the #Browns . .... Meanwhile, #Jaguars coach Doug Marrone isn't going anywhere, despite the team's losing streak. pic.twitter.com/jfqG8vXBFy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 25, 2018

Arians was in Cleveland during Week 9 to cover the Browns-Kansas City Chiefs game when he was asked about returning to coaching.

“Cleveland is the only job I would consider,” Arians said to reporters with the Canton Repository .

Arians was the Browns offensive coordinator for the 2001-03 seasons, during which the team made its only playoff appearance since returning to the city. The Browns blew a 17-point lead to lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-33 in 2003.

The following season he landed with the Steelers and was there for the 2003–2011 seasons, first as wide receivers coach and then as offensive coordinator. He helped get the Steelers to two Super Bowls.

