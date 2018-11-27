Ex-Steeler Ryan Clark goes off on Browns QB Baker Mayfield for 'being soft'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

On Monday, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had some choice words of criticism for his former coach Hue Jackson.

A day later, former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark has some choice words for Mayfield.

Immature. Petty. Soft.

Clark, in a segment for ESPN's "Get Up," was calling out Mayfield for not handling criticism himself.

The trouble all began Sunday when Mayfield rejected a congratulatory hug from his former coach. (He did, however, shake his hand.) Then, in the postgame press conference, Mayfield told reporters, "I didn't feel like talking. (Jackson) left Cleveland, goes down to Cincinnati, I don't know. It's just somebody that was in our locker room, asking for us to play for him, and then goes to a different team we play twice a year."

No love lost there.

So Monday, ESPN's Damien Woody said the quarterback was being childish and hypocritical.

Well, that didn't sit well with Mayfield, who fired back in an Instagram comment: "I didn't lose 30-plus games be fake and then do that. I wasn't gonna have a scholarship. Good try though, buddy."

Now it's Clark's turn.

A few things @Realrclark25 has to say about Baker Mayfield responding to @damienwoody : 1. Baker don't want that smoke 2. Stop being 'petty' pic.twitter.com/hGgYz4GEeQ — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 27, 2018

"First off, Baker you don't want that smoke," Clark said of Woody, a former NFL offensive lineman. "Damien's not a little dude. Ya'll forget: So, we put these suits on, and you're like, 'Oh, I'm tougher than him. He's on TV. Stop it. We just aged out. We ain't scared."

Then, he took it to Mayfield's comments on Woody.

"When you're Baker Mayfield it is immature," Clark railed. "And the immaturity shows more when you're worried about what people are saying about something stupid that you did."

Clark took exception to Mayfield's criticism of a man wanting to work in the profession he loves.

"Hue Jackson didn't want to sit home," Clark said. "So he went to the one place that would take him. The one place that would give him a job and let him do what he loves to do.

"Sometimes you gotta do what's best for you and your career. That's what Hue Jackson was doing. So stop being petty. Stop being soft. Stop worrying about what people are saying about you and pick a smaller dude next time. Cause you don't want that smoke."

By the way, Cleveland hosts Cincinnati on Dec. 23.