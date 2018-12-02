Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Baker Mayfield struggles as Browns fall to Texans

The Associated Press | Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, 9:33 p.m.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is pressured by Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is pressured by Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON — Entering Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, rookie Baker Mayfield had been playing well and protecting the ball, and the Cleveland Browns were on a roll, winning consecutive games for the first time since 2014.

The Browns (4-7-1) came back to earth Sunday, with Mayfield throwing a career-high three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown in a 29-13 loss that extended Houston’s franchise-record winning streak to nine games.

Houston raced to a 23-0 halftime lead and added two second-half field goals by Ka’imi Fairbairn to give him five Sunday.

“Got to get better,” Mayfield said. “Got to use this, learn from it … that’s one of the better teams we’re going to play all year, so if we can use this as a positive thing moving forward and get better from that, that will be great.”

Mayfield, the top overall pick in this year’s draft, had his worst game of the season, throwing three interceptions for the first time since he was a freshman at Texas Tech in 2013. He entered the game having thrown nine touchdown passes with just one interception in the past three games.

Mayfield lamented the mistakes.

“If I would’ve taken care of the ball, this game would’ve been very close,” he said.

He finished with 397 yards passing and had a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter after throwing a career-best four in a win over the Bengals last week. The 23-year-old Mayfield was 5 of 13 for 46 yards in a first half where he had a 9.3 passer rating.

“He’s fearless,” Cleveland interim coach Gregg Williams said. “Never once did he back down at all. It’s a learning process, and he doesn’t like it. He came out in the second half and was much more effective. We’ve got to do a better job around him.”

Houston’s fearsome pass rush, led by J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney didn’t sack Mayfield, but they hurried and harassed him for much of the day.

His interceptions all came before halftime to help the Texans build the big lead early.

“He probably wasn’t feeling too dangerous in the first half, but he was feeling a little more dangerous in the second half,” Watt said.

