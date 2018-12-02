Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

Bengals continue to crumble, lose to Broncos

The Associated Press | Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, 9:45 p.m.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jeff Driskel is sacked by Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller in the second half Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jeff Driskel is sacked by Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller in the second half Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Cincinnati.

Updated 4 hours ago

CINCINNATI — A.J. Green took a couple of steps, tried to cut and crumbled to the ground, grabbing his right foot. He was carted off the field, along with the Bengals’ hopes of a late-season recovery.

They keep unraveling a little more each week.

Rookie Phillip Lindsay rushed for a career-high 157 yards and a pair of touchdowns Sunday as Denver adapted to a windy afternoon and got its third straight victory, 24-10 over the Bengals.

After a 4-1 start, Cincinnati (5-7) has dropped six of seven with a historically bad defense and a series of injuries that depleted the roster. Not even a change in defensive coordinator has made much of a dent.

“I just want to see us challenge ourselves to turn it around before the end of the season,” cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick said. “That’s the only thing I can say right now.”

The Bengals are imploding in coach Marvin Lewis’ 16th season. He fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin and assumed the job of running the defense, but they’re 0-3 under that arrangement.

The Broncos (6-6) rushed for 218 yards , the third time in the past four games Cincinnati has given up 200 yards on the ground. The Bengals have allowed four teams to run for 200 yards this season, and Kansas City had 198 yards on the ground.

“I’m disappointed with our football game today like that,” said Lewis, a Fort Cherry graduate.

With the Bengals on course for a third straight season missing out on the playoffs, fans are giving up. The crowd of 44,392 on Sunday was the smallest at Paul Brown Stadium since 2011.

Fans in the upper deck tape a large banner to the front of a seating section before each game. On Sunday, they taped up a blank banner — nothing left to say about this season.

Quarterback Andy Dalton tore a ligament in the thumb on his passing hand a week earlier, ending his season. Jeff Driskel made his first NFL start Sunday and had Green back after he missed three games with an injured toe on his right foot.

Green had only one catch before reinjuring the foot, most likely ending his season.

“He was obviously battling just to play,” Bengals receiver Alex Erickson said. “I’m sure it’s devastating to him and to the team.”

Driskel finished 25 of 38 for 236 yards with a touchdown, an interception, a fumble and four sacks.

“Not good enough,” Driskel summed up.

The line also was in flux and struggled to adapt.

Left tackle Cordy Glenn missed a second straight game with a bad back. Guard Clint Boling started at left tackle, and Trey Hopkins started at guard. The line got three penalties for holding, two for false starts and one for an illegal block.

Cincinnati was penalized eight times in the first half, its most in an opening half since 2009. The Bengals finished with 12 penalties for 100 yards.

“There are no excuses,” right tackle Bobby Hart said. “No matter who’s in there or what’s going on, it’s your job to get things done.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me