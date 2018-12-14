AFC South-leading Texans highlight Saturday's NFL slate

If you’re not watching enough NFL games, you’re just not trying these days.

This is the week the NFL expands its schedule to include Saturday games.

The headliner undoubtedly is Houston, which at 9-4 remains a strong contender for a first-round bye and likely only will bolster its cause when it faces a 4-9 New York Jets squad.

Here’s what’s on tap Saturday:

HOUSTON (9-4) at NEW YORK JETS (4-9)

Saturday, 4:30 p.m., NFL Network

OPENING LINE — Texans by 6 1/2

LAST WEEK — Texans lost to Colts 24-21; Jets beat Bills 27-23

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Teams meet for just eighth time, but Texans have won last two — their only victories in series. … Texans had franchise-record nine-game winning streak snapped in loss to Colts last Sunday. … Houston could clinch AFC South title with win and losses or ties by both Indianapolis and Tennessee or with tie and losses by both Colts and Titans. … QB Deshaun Watson has thrown at least one TD pass in 18 straight games. He has 13 TD passes and two INTs in last seven games, joins Carolina’s Cam Newton as only players this season with at least 3,000 yards passing (3,298) and 400 yards rushing (410). Watson has three straight games with completion percentage of 70 or better. … RB Lamar Miller tied for sixth in NFL with 909 yards rushing. Has 100 or more yards from scrimmage in three of last four games. … Jets snapped six-game losing streak last week with win over Bills. … Rookie QB Sam Darnold made return after missing three games with strained foot and led New York to first fourth-quarter comeback. Darnold has thrown NFL-leading 15 INTs but has also at least one TD pass in six of last seven games. He went 24 of 30 (80.0 percent) vs. Bills, fifth time in team history that player had completion percentage of 80 or better and first since Chad Pennington did it twice in 2007. … RB Elijah McGuire had 83 yards from scrimmage last week with 60 yards rushing and 23 receiving. His 1-yard TD run with 1:17 left was Jets’ first go-ahead score on fourth down in final two minutes of game since Vinny Testaverde did it in 1998.

CLEVELAND (5-7-1) at DENVER (6-7)

Saturday, 8:30 p.m., NFL Network

OPENING LINE — Broncos by 5 1/2

LAST WEEK — Browns beat Panthers 26-20; Broncos lost to 49ers 20-14

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Broncos have won last 11 meetings. Last Browns win in series was 30-29 in Denver in 1990. … QB Baker Mayfield has 1,406 yards passing, 11 TDs, four interceptions since interim coach Gregg Williams supplanted coach Hue Jackson on Oct. 29. … Mayfield’s 261.5 yards passing per game are second best by rookie since 1970. (Andrew Luck, 273.4 in 2012). … Rookie RB Nick Chubb has TD run in five consecutive games. … WR Jarvis Landry had TD catch and TD run vs. Carolina last week. … DE Myles Garrett has 7½ sacks in last seven games and 12½ overall, tied for third in NFL. … Both teams plus-9 in takeaways/giveaways. … Broncos DE Bradley Chubb’s 12 sacks are rookie franchise record and 2½ shy of Javon Kearse’s 1999 NFL rookie record. … QB Case Keenum hasn’t thrown interception since Oct. 28, but coach Vance Joseph told him this week to quit being cautious and take more chances downfield. … Rookie WR DaeSean Hamilton (Penn State) had career-best seven catches for 47 yards and first career TD last week in San Francisco. … OLB Von Miller has career-best eight-game sack streak. … Miller’s 13½ sacks second to lead leader Aaron Donald (16½).