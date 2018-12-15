NFL glance: Saints look to keep heat on Rams for home-field advantage

A week ahead of their matchup against the Steelers, the New Orleans Saints look to keep their hopes alive for home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs when they face the struggling Carolina Panthers.

Here’s a look at all of the NFL games Sunday and Monday.

NEW ORLEANS (11-2) at CAROLINA (6-7)

Monday, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

OPENING LINE — Saints by 6 ½.

LAST WEEK — Saints beat Buccaneers 28-14; Panthers lost to Browns 26-20

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Saints can clinch home-field advantage in NFC if they win out. … Saints beat Panthers three times last season, including playoffs. … Saints QB Drew Brees has completed 76.7 percent of passes for 2,714 yards with 21 touchdowns and 4 INTs in past 10 games vs. NFC South foes. Brees has 46 career TDs and 20 INTs vs. Panthers, including playoffs. … WR Michael Thomas has TD catch in three of past four games and is second in the NFL in receptions (102). … Panthers have lost five straight games… Panthers have never had back-to-back winning seasons since joining NFL in 1995. … Panthers are 5-1 at home. … Carolina QB Cam Newton needs seven total touchdowns to pass Dan Marino (246) for second most in NFL through first eight seasons. … RB Christian McCaffrey has 12 touchdowns in last seven games. He needs 17 receptions to surpass Matt Forte’s NFL single-season record for most receptions (102) by running back.

DALLAS (8-5) at INDIANAPOLIS (7-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m., Fox

OPENING LINE - Colts by 1 1/2

LAST WEEK — Cowboys beat Eagles 29-23, OT; Colts beat Texans 24-21

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Win would give Cowboys NFC East title. … Dallas has won five straight overall and three straight in series. … Dallas leads league in completion percentage (73.7) and is second in yards after catch (1,006) and third-down conversion percentage (49.4) following acquisition of WR Amari Cooper. … RB Ezekiel Elliott leads NFL in yards rushing (1,262), 100-yard games (7) and yards from scrimmage (1,764). … Elliott needs 12 receptions to break Herschel Walker’s single-season franchise record for catches by running back (76). … Dak Prescott needs three TD passes to join Tony Romo as only players in franchise history with 20 or more TD passes in three consecutive seasons. … Indy has won six of last seven after starting 1-5. … Andrew Luck has been sacked 16 times in 2018, second fewest in league. … TE Eric Ebron needs three TD catches to tie Marvin Harrison’s franchise record for single season (15).

SEATTLE (8-5) at SAN FRANCISCO (3-10)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m., Fox

OPENING LINE - Seahawks by 6 1/2

LAST WEEK - Seahawks beat Vikings 21-7; 49ers beat Broncos 20-14

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Seattle has won four straight and can clinch playoff berth with win. … Seattle QB Russell Wilson has 12 TDs, one INT in last six outings vs. 49ers. Wilson can become first QB with winning record in each of first seven seasons with win. … San Francisco 1-9 in NFC West in two years under coach Kyle Shanahan. … Niners QB Nick Mullens passed for 414 yards vs. Seattle two weeks ago. Mullens’ 1,479 yards passing are fifth most since merger through five games, trailing Cam Newton, Marc Bulger, Andrew Luck, Patrick Mahomes. … San Francisco seeks to avoid becoming first team since at least 1940 to go six straight games without a takeaway.

GREEN BAY (5-7-1) at CHICAGO (9-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m., Fox

OPENING LINE — Bears by 6

LAST WEEK — Packers beat Falcons 34-20; Bears beat Rams 15-6

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Green Bay is playing second game since offensive coordinator Joe Philbin replaced fired coach Mike McCarthy on interim basis. … Packers are 0-6 on road, have dropped eight straight away from Lambeau Field. … Green Bay has won nine of past 10 games overall against Chicago. Packers also have eight-game win streak at Soldier Field, counting postseason. … Rodgers has thrown 368 straight passes without interception to set NFL record. … Bears could clinch first playoff appearance since 2010 team won NFC North. … Matt Nagy’s nine wins are most by coach in first season with Bears since Paddy Driscoll led the 1956 team to 9-2-1 mark. … Bears lead NFL in turnover differential (plus 13), interceptions (25).

MIAMI (7-6) at MINNESOTA (6-6-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

OPENING LINE — Vikings by 8

LAST WEEK — Dolphins beat Patriots 34-33; Vikings lost to Seahawks 21-7

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Ryan Tannehill’s 105.7 passer rating would be second best in Dolphins history behind Dan Marino’s 108.9 in 1984. Tannehill has posted 100-plus rating in past three games, longest such streak of his career. Dolphins are 12-4 in past 16 games Tannehill has played. … Dolphins allowing points on 79.2 percent of opponent red-zone opportunities, second best among inside-20 defenses in league. … Dolphins are second in NFL with 19 interceptions and tied for third with 25 takeaways. … Vikings play first game under interim offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, replacing John DeFilippo. In last three losses, all on road, Vikings have averaged just 274 yards and 12 points per game. … Over last four games, Vikings have total of 21 first-half points. … Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, in last four games, has three of his five sub-90 passer ratings of season. … Vikings WR Adam Thielen, who leads league with 103 catches, has 50 receptions for 580 yards and four TDs in six home games this year.

WASHINGTON (6-7) vs. JACKSONVILLE (4-9)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

OPENING LINE - Jaguars by 8 ½

LAST WEEK - Redskins lost to Giants 40-16; Jaguars lost to Titans 30-9

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Both teams coming off debacles that raised speculation about futures of coaches Jay Gruden and Doug Marrone. … Redskins have won three straight in series but are 0-2 against AFC South in 2018. … Washington has dropped four in row since losing QB Alex Smith (broken leg). … QB Josh Johnson makes first start since 2011. Johnson is 0-5 as starter. … RB Adrian Peterson needs 112 yards rushing to pass Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson (13,259) for eighth most in NFL history. … Jaguars have lost eight of nine, with lone win coming two weeks ago at home against Indianapolis. … Jacksonville has one offensive touchdown in last two games. … RB Leonard Fournette has 100 or more yards from scrimmage and touchdown in three of past four games. … Jacksonville allowing 15 points per game at home, lowest average in league.

TENNESSEE TITANS (7-6) at NEW YORK GIANTS (5-8)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Giants by 3

LAST WEEK — Titans beat Jacksonville 30-6; Giants beat Redskins 40-16

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Titans looking for third straight win. … Titans have had at least 400 yards total offense each of past two games, haven’t managed three straight since Oct. 1-16, 2000. …. QB Marcus Mariota has at least two touchdown passes in four of last six outings. … RB Derrick Henry set franchise record with 238 yards rushing and career-high four TDs against Jaguars. His 99-yard TD run tied Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett for longest in NFL history. He needs one TD to become first Tennessee runner to score 10 TDs since Chris Johnson (2010). … Giants have won four of five since bye week. … With Odell Beckham Jr. sidelined with quadriceps injury, QB Eli Manning threw for three TDs against Washington … RB Saquon Barkley (Penn State) had career-best 170 yards rushing last weekend and is first Giants rookie to gain 1,000 yards rushing (1,124).

PHILADELPHIA (6-7) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (11-2)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m., NBC

OPENING LINE — Rams by 8

LAST WEEK — Cowboys beat Eagles, 29-23, OT; Bears beat Rams, 15-6

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Eagles return to Coliseum for rematch of highly entertaining showdown between NFC elites last December. … Eagles could become first team to beat Rams coach Sean McVay twice. … If healthy, Eagles QB Carson Wentz (10,152) needs 89 yards passing to surpass Tommy Thompson (10,240) for fifth place on the team’s all-time list. Wentz nursing back injury, was injured in last year’s win over Rams and missed Eagles’ Super Bowl run. … Zach Ertz (98) is 13 receptions away from breaking Jason Witten’s single-season record for tight ends. … Rams coming off lowest-scoring performance under Sean McVay. … Rams can clinch first-round bye with win and Chicago loss. Final two games are against struggling Cardinals, 49ers. … LA could become fifth Rams team to go 12-2, joining 1973, 1975, 1999 and 2001 squads. … DT Aaron Donald (Pitt) leads NFL with 16 1-2 sacks but was held without sack in loss at Chicago. … QB Jared Goff is fourth in NFL with 3,934 yards passing.

TAMPA BAY (5-8) at BALTIMORE (7-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m., Fox

OPENING LINE - Ravens by 8

LAST WEEK - Buccaneers lost to Saints 28-14; Ravens lost to Chiefs 27-24, OT

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Buccaneers won first two games in series, have lost last three. … Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston has thrown at least two TD passes in each of last four games. Franchise record is six games with two or more. … Bucs WR Mike Evans has 1,207 yards receiving, needs 31 vs. Ravens to set team record for most yards receiving through 14 games. … Tampa Bay has 25 sacks over last eight weeks, second most in NFL behind Saints. … Lamar Jackson has 336 yards rushing for Ravens over last four games, most by NFL quarterback in his first four starts during Super Bowl era. … Baltimore allowing NFL-low 18.5 points per game. … Ravens have 115 first downs rushing, most in NFL. … Baltimore’s 914 yards rushing over last four games most in NFL during that span.

OAKLAND (3-10) at CINCINNATI (5-8)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

OPENING LINE — Bengals by 4

LAST WEEK — Raiders beat Steelers 24-21; Bengals lost to Chargers 26-21

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Series includes two playoff wins by Raiders, including 20-10 in divisional round of 1990 season — last season Bengals won postseason game. … Raiders fired GM Reggie McKenzie on Monday. … Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther had same job last four years in Cincinnati. Raiders allowing 6.52 yards per play under Guenther, worst in NFL since merger after 13 games. … QB Derek Carr has gone 263 pass attempts without throwing INT, 14 short of Rich Gannon’s franchise record in 2001. … Carr has 105.4 passer rating since trade of No. 1 WR Amari Cooper, compared to 89.4 before deal. … Carr needs three TDs to tie Bengals’ Andy Dalton for most in a player’s first five seasons (124). … Jared Cook has four 100-yard receiving games, second most among NFL tight ends. … Raiders have league-low 11 sacks, tied for third worst with 43 sacks allowed.

DETROIT (5-8) at BUFFALO (4-9)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Pick’em.

LAST WEEK — Lions beat Cardinals 17-3; Bills lost to Jets 27-23

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Lions’ 10 meetings against Bills are fewest against any opponent not including NFL’s four most recent expansion additions. … Lions QB Matthew Stafford had 101 yards passing against Arizona, second fewest in a career start, and fewest since 83 in loss to Chicago on Sept. 12, 2010. … With 3,187 yards passing, Stafford in jeopardy of ending seven-season streak of topping 4,000 yards. … RB LeGarrette Blount was with New England when he had career-best 189 yards rushing and two touchdowns against Bills on Dec. 29, 2013. … Bills’ Josh Allen has combined 335 yards rushing in past three games. He’s second NFL QB to top 90 yards rushing in three consecutive games, joining Green Bay’s Tobin Rote in 1951. … Allen leads Bills with 490 yards rushing, 11 more than RB LeSean McCoy (Pitt), and five TDs. … Bills’ eight TDs passing through 13 games are fewest in NFL since then-St. Louis Rams had eight over same span in 2015, according to Pro Football Reference. … Rookie WR Robert Foster (Central Valley) has 330 yards receiving and TD in four games since promoted off practice squad.

ARIZONA (3-10) at ATLANTA (4-9)

SUNDAY, 1 p.m., Fox

OPENING LINE — Falcons by 6 1/2

LAST WEEK — Cardinals lost to Lions 17-3; Falcons lost to Packers 34-20

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Cardinals have lost four of last five. Falcons have lost five straight. Falcons assured of first losing season since 2014. … Cardinals rank last in NFL in scoring (13.7), passing and total yards. … QB Josh Rosen completed career-high 26 passes last week. … Cardinals started five rookies on offense last week. … Falcons playing final home game of season. … Falcons RB Ito Smith second among NFC rookies with four rushing TDs. … Rookie WR Calvin Ridley has six TD catches in seven home games. … QB Matt Ryan has passed for 630 yards and four TDs in last two games against Cardinals. Ryan passed for 262 yards, three TDs last week.