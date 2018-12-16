Patriots' Julian Edelman honors Tree of Life massacre victims

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, in Pittsburgh to face the Steelers, honored the victims of the Tree of Life massacre in a tweet Sunday and will wear cleats in their memory.

In his post he writes “In Remembrance” in English and Hebrew and includes #StrongerThanHate as well as a list of the 11 who were murdered.

His cleats also carry the “In Remembrance” and #StrongerThanHate messages.

Edelman, whose father is Jewish, has been vocal in his support of the Jewish community. He wore an Israeli baseball cap in the locker room after the Patriots game against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 4.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft also paid his respect to the community on Saturday. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala , Kraft visited the Tree of Life synagogue and then attended services at Rodef Shalom synagogue where he was invited to speak to the congregation by the rabbi.

