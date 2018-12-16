Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

Patriots' Julian Edelman honors Tree of Life massacre victims

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, 3:48 p.m.
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Updated 6 hours ago

New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman, in Pittsburgh to face the Steelers, honored the victims of the Tree of Life massacre in a tweet Sunday and will wear cleats in their memory.

In his post he writes “In Remembrance” in English and Hebrew and includes #StrongerThanHate as well as a list of the 11 who were murdered.

His cleats also carry the “In Remembrance” and #StrongerThanHate messages.

Edelman, whose father is Jewish, has been vocal in his support of the Jewish community. He wore an Israeli baseball cap in the locker room after the Patriots game against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 4.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft also paid his respect to the community on Saturday. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala , Kraft visited the Tree of Life synagogue and then attended services at Rodef Shalom synagogue where he was invited to speak to the congregation by the rabbi.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me