NFL

Redskins' Montae Nicholson arrested, charged with assault and battery

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, 6:51 a.m.
In this Oct. 15, 2017, file photo, trainers tend to Washington Redskins strong safety Montae Nicholson (35) after and injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, in Landover, Md. Nicholson was arrested early Tuesday morning, Dec. 18, 2018, and charged with assault and battery and being drunk in public from a fight at a restaurant and retail complex near the team’s practice facility in Ashburn, Virginia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
WASHINGTON — Redskins safety Montae Nicholson was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with assault and battery and being drunk in public stemming from a fight at a restaurant and retail complex near the team’s practice facility in Ashburn, Virginia.

Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Kraig Troxell confirmed Nicholson’s arrest. He says Tuesday afternoon the 23-year-old had been recently released on $2,500 bond.

Police say Nicholson and 24-year-old Sydney Maggiore were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated to a physical assault of two victims, one man and one woman.

According to police, an investigation showed Nicholson assaulted the male victim, and Maggiore struck the female victim with a bottle and also struck the male victim.

Police say Maggiore was charged with malicious wounding and assault and battery and remains in prison on no bond. According to police, the victims were treated at a hospital for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

“We are aware of the arrest of Montae Nicholson,” team spokesman Tony Wyllie said. “We are gathering more information and will not comment until we have further details.”

Nicholson’s agent did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Nicholson played football, basketball and track and field at Gateway Senior High School in Monroeville, winning three state titles in hurdles and relay events.

A 2017 fourth-round pick out of Michigan State, Nicholson has played in all 14 of Washington’s games so far and is 10th on the team with 41 tackles. He started the first seven games of his second NFL season before moving to a backup role for the past seven after the Redskins traded for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

