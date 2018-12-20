Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
NFL

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes picks Hunt's over Heinz. What was he thinking?

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, 9:54 a.m.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes just picked Hunt’s ketchup over Heinz as its new 'brand ambassador” for its ketchup.
Hunt's
Another reason not to like the Kansas City Chiefs and their quarterback.

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes just picked Hunt’s ketchup over Heinz as its new “brand ambassador” for its ketchup.

Mahomes, it turns out, is a huge ketchup fan. A ESPN profile of the young player in November revealed that he puts ketchup on steak. He puts ketchup on almost everything, including macaroni and cheese, as seen in the new ad posted to the company’s Twitter .

“I’ve been a fan of ketchup for as long as I can remember, and the thick, rich flavor of Hunt’s ketchup delivers every time,” Mahomes said in a statement released by Hunt’s. “I’m thrilled to be joining the Hunt’s team.”

Mahomes answered tough questions about his love of ketchup earlier this season.

Yum or yuck? You decide.

But Heinz, a Pittsburgh brand going back 122 years, has also been trying to land the quarterback for their brand. In November Heinz offered Mahomes a lifetime supply of ketchup if he threw at least 57 touchdown passes this season. (He has 45 as of Week 15.)

After last Thursday’s game — a defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers — Heinz was still tweeting the quarterback . Maybe he’ll have a change of heart.

The debate will rage on, but there's some common sense out there.

And Trib columnist Kevin Gorman makes a good point (though the team and food company are different Hunts).

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

