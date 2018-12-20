Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes picks Hunt's over Heinz. What was he thinking?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Another reason not to like the Kansas City Chiefs and their quarterback.

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes just picked Hunt’s ketchup over Heinz as its new “brand ambassador” for its ketchup.

Mahomes, it turns out, is a huge ketchup fan. A ESPN profile of the young player in November revealed that he puts ketchup on steak. He puts ketchup on almost everything, including macaroni and cheese, as seen in the new ad posted to the company’s Twitter .

Who else would you rather have passing you the ketchup? Welcome to the team, @PatrickMahomes5 ! pic.twitter.com/954I7a8z13 — Hunt's Ketchup (@HuntsChef) December 19, 2018

“I’ve been a fan of ketchup for as long as I can remember, and the thick, rich flavor of Hunt’s ketchup delivers every time,” Mahomes said in a statement released by Hunt’s. “I’m thrilled to be joining the Hunt’s team.”

Mahomes answered tough questions about his love of ketchup earlier this season.

MAHOMES ALSO PUTS KETCHUP ON MAC AND CHEESE pic.twitter.com/PTogvyojVh — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) November 15, 2018

Yum or yuck? You decide.

But Heinz, a Pittsburgh brand going back 122 years, has also been trying to land the quarterback for their brand. In November Heinz offered Mahomes a lifetime supply of ketchup if he threw at least 57 touchdown passes this season. (He has 45 as of Week 15.)

Hey @patrickmahomes5 , you give us 57 touchdowns, we'll give you Heinz on your steak for life. https://t.co/UeZdmMZUnv — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) November 15, 2018

After last Thursday’s game — a defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers — Heinz was still tweeting the quarterback . Maybe he’ll have a change of heart.

Tonight's passing TD total: 2. And just two games left to get to 57. pic.twitter.com/RM3OUGgu39 — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) December 14, 2018

The debate will rage on, but there's some common sense out there.

This is where Mahomes' story falls apart. A person who truly loved ketchup would never endorse Hunt's. https://t.co/x3Xjpd08GX — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) December 20, 2018

And Trib columnist Kevin Gorman makes a good point (though the team and food company are different Hunts).

Well, the Chiefs are owned by the Hunt family. But that's a poor excuse for ketchup. — Kevin Gorman (@KGorman_Trib) December 20, 2018

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.