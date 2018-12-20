Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
NFL

Raiders sign quarterback Nathan Peterman to practice squad

The Associated Press | Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, 11:30 a.m.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman (2) during the second half of an NFL football game Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman (2) during the second half of an NFL football game Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Oakland Raiders have signed quarterback Nathan Peterman to the practice squad.

Oakland also signed linebacker Cayson Collins to the practice squad Wednesday.

Peterman was a fifth-round draft pick out of Pitt by Buffalo in 2017 but was cut by the Bills last month after struggling when given a chance to start.

Peterman threw five interceptions in his first start in 2017 against the Chargers before getting benched. He then won the starting job out of training camp this year but was pulled in the second half of the opener after completing 5 of 18 passes with two interceptions. He started again in Week 9 against Chicago, throwing three more interceptions.

He is 68 for 130 in his career for 548 yards, three TDs, 12 interceptions and a 32.5 passer rating.

