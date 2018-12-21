Ravens, Titans, Redskins look to keep playoff hopes alive in Saturday's NFL games
Updated 20 hours ago
Playoff spots and postseason seeds are on the line Saturday in both of the NFL games scheduled to be played.
The Tennessee Titans, Washington Redskins and Baltimore Ravens are fighting to stay alive in the playoff hunt, while the San Diego Chargers are fighting to keep pressure on the Kansas City Chiefs.
Here’s a look at Saturday’s games:
WASHINGTON (7-7) at TENNESSEE (8-6)
Saturday, 4:30 p.m., NFLN
OPENING LINE — Titans by 10
LAST WEEK — Redskins beat Jaguars 16-13; Titans beat Giants 17-0
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Titans 5-1 at home this season and winners of 15 of last 18 at home. … Titans coming off 16th shutout in franchise history and fourth on road. They are 3-0 vs. NFC East this season, but Redskins have won last two in series. … Redskins 5-2 on road this season. … Redskins QB Josh Johnson coming off first career victory as starter, making 32-year-old fourth-oldest QB in Super Bowl era to notch first win. … Redskins RB Adrian Peterson has 923 yards rushing. … Redskins LB Mason Foster third in NFC with 115 tackles. … Titans have allowed one offensive TD in past three games and are NFL’s No. 2 scoring defense, allowing 18.1 points per game. … Titans QB Marcus Mariota has six TDs with three interceptions and 96.4 passer rating in five home games this season. … Titans RB Derrick Henry fifth player since 2002 to run for 170 or more yards rushing and two or more TDs in consecutive games. … RB Dion Lewis (Pitt) one of two AFC running backs with 500 or more yards rushing (512) and 50 or more catches (53) this season. … Titans WR Corey Davis leads team with 57 catches for 798 yards and four TDs.
BALTIMORE (8-6) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (11-3)
Saturday, 8:20 p.m., NFL Network
OPENING LINE — Chargers by 5 1/2
LAST WEEK — Ravens beat Buccaneers 20-12; Chargers beat Chiefs 29-28
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chargers have secured first postseason berth since 2013. Baltimore currently holds sixth and final seed in AFC. … Los Angeles is 20-6 since starting last season 0-4. … Baltimore RB Gus Edwards has 486 yards rushing over last five weeks, fourth most in NFL. … Ravens 4-1 under rookie QB Lamar Jackson, who leads team in rushing. … Baltimore leads NFL in total defense (290.2 yards per game) and fewest points allowed (18.1). … Ravens rank third with 47.5 percent success rate on third downs. … Ravens K Justin Tucker has NFL career-best 90.6 percentage on FG tries. … Chargers QB Philip Rivers needs 49 yards to join Peyton Manning and Drew Brees as only players with 10 or more 4,000-yard passing seasons. He is averaging 314.1 yards per game at home, with 16 touchdowns against four interceptions. … RB Melvin Gordon likely to play after missing past three games due to knee injury. He has 120 scrimmage yards or more in five of past six at home. Gordon third in league in broken tackles with 29. … WR Keenan Allen, who has seven TD catches in past nine vs. AFC North, questionable due to hip pointer.