Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

Ravens, Titans, Redskins look to keep playoff hopes alive in Saturday's NFL games

The Associated Press | Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, 6:03 p.m.
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) tries to get past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller (23) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) tries to get past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller (23) during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Updated 20 hours ago

Playoff spots and postseason seeds are on the line Saturday in both of the NFL games scheduled to be played.

The Tennessee Titans, Washington Redskins and Baltimore Ravens are fighting to stay alive in the playoff hunt, while the San Diego Chargers are fighting to keep pressure on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s a look at Saturday’s games:

WASHINGTON (7-7) at TENNESSEE (8-6)

Saturday, 4:30 p.m., NFLN

OPENING LINE — Titans by 10

LAST WEEK — Redskins beat Jaguars 16-13; Titans beat Giants 17-0

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Titans 5-1 at home this season and winners of 15 of last 18 at home. … Titans coming off 16th shutout in franchise history and fourth on road. They are 3-0 vs. NFC East this season, but Redskins have won last two in series. … Redskins 5-2 on road this season. … Redskins QB Josh Johnson coming off first career victory as starter, making 32-year-old fourth-oldest QB in Super Bowl era to notch first win. … Redskins RB Adrian Peterson has 923 yards rushing. … Redskins LB Mason Foster third in NFC with 115 tackles. … Titans have allowed one offensive TD in past three games and are NFL’s No. 2 scoring defense, allowing 18.1 points per game. … Titans QB Marcus Mariota has six TDs with three interceptions and 96.4 passer rating in five home games this season. … Titans RB Derrick Henry fifth player since 2002 to run for 170 or more yards rushing and two or more TDs in consecutive games. … RB Dion Lewis (Pitt) one of two AFC running backs with 500 or more yards rushing (512) and 50 or more catches (53) this season. … Titans WR Corey Davis leads team with 57 catches for 798 yards and four TDs.

BALTIMORE (8-6) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (11-3)

Saturday, 8:20 p.m., NFL Network

OPENING LINE — Chargers by 5 1/2

LAST WEEK — Ravens beat Buccaneers 20-12; Chargers beat Chiefs 29-28

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chargers have secured first postseason berth since 2013. Baltimore currently holds sixth and final seed in AFC. … Los Angeles is 20-6 since starting last season 0-4. … Baltimore RB Gus Edwards has 486 yards rushing over last five weeks, fourth most in NFL. … Ravens 4-1 under rookie QB Lamar Jackson, who leads team in rushing. … Baltimore leads NFL in total defense (290.2 yards per game) and fewest points allowed (18.1). … Ravens rank third with 47.5 percent success rate on third downs. … Ravens K Justin Tucker has NFL career-best 90.6 percentage on FG tries. … Chargers QB Philip Rivers needs 49 yards to join Peyton Manning and Drew Brees as only players with 10 or more 4,000-yard passing seasons. He is averaging 314.1 yards per game at home, with 16 touchdowns against four interceptions. … RB Melvin Gordon likely to play after missing past three games due to knee injury. He has 120 scrimmage yards or more in five of past six at home. Gordon third in league in broken tackles with 29. … WR Keenan Allen, who has seven TD catches in past nine vs. AFC North, questionable due to hip pointer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me