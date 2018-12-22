NFL playoff positioning on the line as season hits Week 16

The Steelers’ 4:25 p.m kickoff at the New Orleans Saints might be the best game of the NFL slate this weekend, but myriad teams are still fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Here’s a look at Sunday’s NFL games:

HOUSTON (10-4) at PHILADELPHIA (7-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

OPENING LINE — Eagles by 2

LAST WEEK — Texans beat Jets 29-22; Eagles beat Rams 30-23

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Texans would secure first-round bye with two more wins. … Texans QB Deshaun Watson has 14 TDs, two picks, 120.1 rating in past seven games. Watson has thrown at least one TD pass in 19 straight games. … WR DeAndre Hopkins aims for seventh straight road game with receiving TD. … DE J.J. Watt tied for second in NFL with 14 1/2 sacks in comeback season. … DE Jadeveon Clowney has 11 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two fumble recoveries in last five road games. … Eagles are chasing Vikings and Seahawks for wild-card berth and trail Cowboys in division race. … Zach Ertz (101) is 10 receptions away from breaking Jason Witten’s single-season record for tight ends. Ertz already became first Eagles player to have 1,000 yards receiving since Jeremy Maclin in 2014.

NEW YORK GIANTS (5-9) at INDIANAPOLIS (8-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m., Fox

OPENING LINE - Colts by 7 1/2

LAST WEEK — Giants lost to Titans 17-0; Colts beat Cowboys 23-0

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Giants have lost three straight in series and are making first regular-season appearance at Lucas Oil Stadium since beating Patriots for Super Bowl in February 2012. … Game comes five days before 60th anniversary of 1958 championship game, dubbed by many as “greatest game ever played.” … Pro Bowl RB Saquon Barkley needs seven catches to break Reggie Bush’s rookie record for receptions (88) by rookie. … Barkley is tied with former Colts star Edgerrin James for second-most games with 100 yards from scrimmage by NFL rookie (12). He also needs 191 scrimmage yards to join James and Eric Dickerson as only rookies with 2,000 yards from scrimmage. … QB Eli Manning needs 311 yards passing for seventh 4,000-yard season in career. … WR Odell Beckham Jr. has missed last two games with quad injury. … Andrew Luck needs six completions to establish single-season career high and two TD passes to tie Andy Dalton for No. 6 through quarterback’s first seven seasons. … Luck needs 49 yards passing for fourth 4,000-yard season. … WR T.Y. Hilton needs two receptions for No. 500. … TE Eric Ebron was selected to first Pro Bowl this week and needs three catches and 50 yards receiving for single-season career bests. … Ebron’s next TD will send him past Vernon Davis, Tyler Eifert and Antonio Davis for third-most touchdowns by tight end in single season in league history.

GREEN BAY (5-8-1) at NEW YORK JETS (4-10)

Sunday, 1 p.m., Fox

OPENING LINE — Packers by 3½

LAST WEEK — Packers lost to Bears 24-17; Jets lost to Texans 29-22

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Packers eliminated from playoff contention with loss last week to Chicago. … Joe Philbin 1-1 as interim coach since replacing fired Mike McCarthy. … QB Aaron Rodgers expected to play after injuring groin last week. Rodgers had NFL-record streak of 402 passes without interception snapped vs. Bears. His 103.1 career passer rating ranks first in league history. … RB Aaron Jones (knee) placed on injured reserve this week after rushing for 728 yards and eight TDs in 12 games. … WR Davante Adams is tied for fourth in NFL with 100 receptions — fourth-best total in franchise history behind Robert Brooks (102 in 1995) and Sterling Sharpe (108 in ‘92 and 112 in ‘93). Adams ranks fourth in league with 1,315 yards receiving. … Jets rookie QB Sam Darnold had best overall game in NFL last week, going 24 of 38 for 253 yards and two TDs with no INTs while leading New York to late fourth-quarter advantage. Darnold ranks second among rookies to Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield in both yards passing (2,357) and TD passes (14). Darnold’s 15 INTs are tied with Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger for most in NFL.

CHICAGO (10-4) at SAN FRANCISCO (4-10)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m., Fox

OPENING LINE — Bears by 6 1/2

LAST WEEK — Bears beat Packers 24-17; 49ers beat Seahawks 26-23, OT

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chicago has won seven of eight for first division title since 2010. … Matt Nagy is Chicago’s first rookie coach with 10 wins since George Halas went 10-1-2 in 1920 — first year for franchise then known as Decatur Staleys. … Chicago leads NFL in takeaways (35), turnover margin (plus-13), interceptions (26) and points off turnovers (107). … Bears LB Khalil Mack has 12 1/2 sacks and is tied for first in NFL with six forced fumbles. … Niners first team since at least 1940 to go six straight games without takeaway. San Francisco 3-3 in those contests. … Niners need six takeaways in final two games to avoid setting mark for fewest in season last done by Chicago in 2016. … DL DeForest Buckner has 11 sacks, joining Aldon Smith (19 1/2 in 2012, 14 in 2001) as only 49ers with double digits in season in 16 years. … TE George Kittle has 1,154 yards receiving. Kittle needs 26 more to post most for franchise since Terrell Owens had 1,300 in 2002.

TAMPA BAY (5-9) at DALLAS (8-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m., Fox

OPENING LINE — Cowboys by 7

LAST WEEK — Buccaneers lost to Ravens 20-12; Cowboys lost to Colts 23-0

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Bucs were eliminated from playoff race in loss to Ravens. … Cowboys take another shot at NFC East title after getting shut out by Colts with chance to wrap up division. Loss ended five-game winning streak. … Bucs QB Jameis Winston passed for 247 yards, two touchdowns in last Dallas meeting but has five interceptions in two career games against Cowboys. … RB Peyton Barber needs 161 yards from scrimmage for first 1,000-yard season. … WR Mike Evans was overlooked for Pro Bowl despite being second in NFL to Julio Jones with 1,328 yards receiving. Evans needs 95 yards to break Mark Carrier’s club record of 1,422 from 1989. … DE Jason Pierre-Paul, another former NFC East rival with Giants, has 3 1/2 sacks, fumble recovery in past five games. … Cowboys QB Dak Prescott leads all QBs with 17 rushing TDs since entering league but went without carry against Colts for first time this season. … RB Ezekiel Elliott leads Rams’ Todd Gurley by 98 yards in NFL rushing race (1,349-1,251). Elliott second in NFL with 89 first downs (68 rushing, 21 receiving). Gurley has 96.

CINCINNATI (6-8) at CLEVELAND (6-7-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

OPENING LINE — Browns by 7 ½

LAST WEEK — Bengals beat Raiders 30-16; Browns beat Broncos 17-16

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Browns haven’t swept season series since 2002. Trying for first back-to-back wins over Bengals since 2012-13 seasons. … Bengals ended five-game losing streak — third longest in coach Marvin Lewis’ 17 seasons — with win over Raiders. … Loss in Cleveland would clinch last place in AFC North for only second time under Lewis (also in 2010). … Bengals haven’t won on road since 37-36 victory at Atlanta on Sept. 30 and dropped last three. … Former Browns coach Hue Jackson returns for first time since being fired on Oct. 29, and will get frosty reception from Cleveland fans. … Bengals QB Jeff Driskel makes fourth start in place of Andy Dalton, who tore ligament in right thumb trying to recover fumble during loss to Browns. … RB Joe Mixon needs 5 yards to become first Bengal to rush for 1,000 in season since Jeremy Hill in 2014. Mixon leads AFC with 995 yards rushing and 207 carries. … Browns have won four of five under interim coach Gregg Williams, who has emerged as legitimate candidate for full-time job. … Browns rookie QB Baker Mayfield has thrown TD pass in all 11 starts. Mayfield’s 21 TD passes five shy of league rookie record shared by Peyton Manning (1998), Russell Wilson (2012). … Browns seeking to win at least seven games for just second time since 2007. … Browns are 6-0 when holding opponents to 20 points or less.

JACKSONVILLE (4-10) at MIAMI (7-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

OPENING LINE — Dolphins by 4 1/2

LAST WEEK — Jaguars lost to Redskins 16-13; Dolphins lost at Vikings 41-17

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Jaguars are playing in Miami for just third time. … Despite team records, Jaguars have outgained opponents by 11 yards, while Dolphins have been outgained by 100 yards per game. … Jaguars have lost nine of past 10 games. They’ve scored one offensive touchdown in past three games, worst such stretch in franchise history. In three games since QB Cody Kessler replaced Blake Bortles, Jaguars have totaled 658 yards, including season-low 192 last week. … Jacksonville’s turnover differential of minus-12 is tied for third worst in NFL. … Miami is allowing 6.2 yards per play, second highest in NFL. … Dolphins rank second in NFL with 20 interceptions and are tied for fourth with turnover differential of plus-9. … Miami is converting less than 31 percent on third down, second worst overall. … QB Ryan Tannehill has won nine consecutive home starts. He has 17 TDs, only four interceptions and 129.4 rating in his past six home games. … Tannehill has thrown for 16 touchdowns in 221 passes, third-best rate in league.

MINNESOTA (7-6-1) at DETROIT (5-9)

Sunday, 1 p.m., Fox

OPENING LINE — Vikings by 3 ½

LAST WEEK — Vikings beat Dolphins 41-17; Lions lost to Bills 14-13

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Vikings can clinch spot in playoffs with win and losses by both Washington (at Tennessee) and Philadelphia (vs. Houston). … Minnesota sacked Detroit’s Matthew Stafford 10 times in previous meeting. … Vikings have lost six of last nine games at Ford Field, including game vs. Giants in 2010 that was relocated when Metrodome collapsed during snowstorm. .. Vikings lead NFL with 47 sacks and are first in league in third-down defense (28.8 percent conversion rate) and second in red-zone defense (42.2 percent touchdown rate). … Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins needs 87 yards passing to reach 4,000 for fourth straight season and post fifth such season in Vikings history (Warren Moon in 1994 and 1995, Daunte Culpepper in 2004, Brett Favre in 2009). … Lions trying to avoid first season with double-digit losses since 2012. … Lions put rookie RB Kerryon Johnson on injured reserve this week.

ATLANTA (5-9) at CAROLINA (6-8)

Sunday, 1 p.m., Fox

OPENING LINE — Falcons by 3 ½

LAST WEEK — Falcons beat Cardinals 40-14; Panthers lost to Saints 12-9

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Falcons are 1-5 on road. … Falcons QB Matt Ryan has completed 72.5 percent of passes for 1,988 yards with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions in last six games vs. Carolina. … Ryan has 107.6 QB rating. … RB Tevin Coleman coming off career-high 145 yards rushing and touchdown vs. Cardinals. … WR Julio Jones leads NFL with 1,511 yards receiving. Jones had 118 yards receiving in last meeting with Carolina. … WR Calvin Ridley leads NFL rookies with 699 yards receiving. … Falcons have allowed 27.2 points per game, third most in NFL. … Panthers are 5-2 at home with two straight losses. … Panthers have less than 1 percent chance of making playoffs and have never had back-to-back winning seasons. … Panthers QB Taylor Heinicke makes starting debut with Cam Newton out with shoulder injury. Heinicke, from Old Dominion, has attempted five passes during NFL career. … RB Christian McCaffrey set single-season franchise record last week for total yards from scrimmage. McCaffrey needs 21 yards rushing and 132 yards receiving to become third NFL running back ever with 1,000 yards in both categories. McCaffrey needs six receptions for 100.

KANSAS CITY (11-3) at SEATTLE (8-6)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m., NBC

OPENING LINE — Chiefs by 2 1/2

LAST WEEK — Chiefs lost to Chargers 29-28; Seahawks lost to 49ers 26-23, OT

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chiefs can clinch AFC West and bye with win and Chargers loss. Can clinch AFC home-field advantage with win and losses by Chargers and Texans. … Seahawks can clinch wild-card berth with victory and loss by either Washington or Minnesota. … Chiefs lead NFL in points per game (35.6), yards per play (6.78) and yards per game (427.3). … Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes leads NFL with 45 TD passes, tied for third most in league history through 15 games and sixth most in any NFL season. Mahomes’ 4,543 yards passing lead NFL. … WR Tyreek Hill has set career highs in receptions (78), yards (1,304) and TD catches (11). He has 10 TDs in past eight road games. Hill has 20 catches of 25 or more yards. … Travis Kelce leads TEs in yards receiving (1,220) and second in catches among TEs with 93. … Chiefs rank last in NFL in pass defense, giving up 282.5 yards per game. … Seattle QB Russell Wilson has 13 TD passes and two INTs in six home games this season. Wilson has 31 TDs and six INTs on season. … Wilson needs one win to become first QB with winning record in each of first seven seasons. … Seahawks lead NFL averaging 154.9 yards per game rushing. Only team in league with more than 2,000 yards rushing. … RBs Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and Mike Davis are only trio of teammates in NFL each with 400 yards rushing for season. … WR Tyler Lockett needs one reception to set career high with 52.

LOS ANGELES RAMS (11-3) at ARIZONA (3-11)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m., Fox

OPENING LINE — Rams by 12 1/2

LAST WEEK — Rams lost to Eagles 30-23; Cardinals lost to Falcons 40-14

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The teams are meeting for 80th time in regular season, dating to 1937, when they were Cleveland Rams and Chicago Cardinals. … Rams have gone 3-0 and outscored Arizona 99-16 under coach Sean McVay. … NFC West champion Rams’ final two opponents (Arizona, San Francisco) have combined 7-21 record. … In last three games, Rams QB Jared Goff has one TD pass and six interceptions. … Los Angeles DT Aaron Donald (Pitt) leads NFL with 16 1/2 sacks. Rams are 16-0 under McVay when Donald has at least one sack. … Los Angeles is only team unbeaten against opponents in its division. Last NFC West team to sweep its division were 2008 Cardinals, who went on to reach Super Bowl. … Los Angeles has lost two in row for first time since McVay became coach in 2017. … Arizona WR Larry Fitzgerald (Pitt) needs one TD catch to tie Antonio Gates for sixth (116) on NFL career list. … Fitzgerald has catch in 226 consecutive games, second-longest string in NFL history. … Cardinals have lost eight games by 10 or more points and four by at least 20. … Arizona CB Patrick Peterson has made Pro Bowl each of his eight NFL seasons. He was only Cardinal to make Pro Bowl this season. … If they lose last two, Cardinals will finish 3-13, matching worst record since team moved to Arizona from St. Louis in 1988.

BUFFALO (5-9) at NEW ENGLAND (9-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

OPENING LINE — Patriots by 12 1/2

LAST WEEK — Bills beat Lions 14-13; Patriots lost to Steelers 17-10

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Patriots have won past four meetings. … Patriots will be looking for 26th season sweep over Bills, second straight series sweep and 14th series sweep since 2000. … Bill Belichick has 86-30 (.741) all-time regular-season record against AFC East as coach of Patriots. … Bills rookie QB Josh Allen is 57 for 114 for 801 yards, four TDs and four INTs in four games since returning from sprained right elbow. … Undrafted rookie WR Robert Foster (Central Valley), signed to Bills’ practice squad in October, has combined for 17 catches for 438 yards and two touchdowns in five games since returning to active roster. Foster is Buffalo’s first player to top 100 yards receiving in consecutive games since Sammy Watkins in 2015. … If Patriots beat Bills or Miami loses to Jacksonville, Patriots will become first franchise in NFL history to earn playoff berth in 10 consecutive seasons. … QB Tom Brady owns 29-3 record against Bills. Brady’s 29 wins against Buffalo are most victories by quarterback against single opponent. … Brady passed for 324 yards in last meeting with Buffalo. … Brady needs 21 passing yards to join Peyton Manning (14) and Drew Brees (12) as quarterbacks with 10 different seasons of 4,000-plus passing yards.

DENVER (6-8) at OAKLAND (3-11)

Monday, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

OPENING LINE — Broncos by 2 1/2.

LAST WEEK — Broncos lost 17-16 to Browns; Raiders lost 30-16 to Bengals

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Broncos won 11 of last 14 in series. … Oakland coach Jon Gruden 1-10 in career vs. Denver. … Game could be final one ever at Oakland Coliseum. Raiders have no lease for 2019 and could find temporary home before move to Las Vegas in 2020. … Denver needs wins in final two to avoid first back-to-back losing seasons since 1971-72; second-longest streak in NFL is New England (1992-93). … Broncos would become 14th franchise with 500 wins with victory. … Denver LB Von Miller has nine-game sacks streak, one shy of Simon Fletcher’s franchise record done in 1991 and 1992-93. Miller needs two sacks to become fourth fastest to 100, doing it in 119th career game. … Raiders set franchise record with eighth loss by at least 14 points. Only six teams ever did it nine times in season, last by Tennessee (2014). … Oakland allowing 29.9 points per game, highest for franchise since 32.7 in 1961. … Oakland QB Derek Carr first player to be sacked at least three times in seven straight games in season since Blake Bortles in 2014. … Carr has nine straight games, 299 passes without INT, longest active streaks in NFL and franchise records.