NFL

Patriots, Texans, Cowboys, Chiefs can win divisions Sunday

The Associated Press | Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, 12:00 p.m.
An inflatable snowman sits in a pickup truck while fans tailgate in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Houston Texans’ J.J. Watt smiles before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
It’s Week 16 of the NFL schedule, which always means several teams can secure playoff berths.

New Orleans, Kansas City, Chicago and the Los Angeles Chargers already have qualified.

New England wins its 10th successive AFC East title with a victory or tie at home against Buffalo, or Miami losing or drawing with Jacksonville.

Houston takes the AFC South by beating the Eagles in Philadelphia. It earns at least a wild-card spot with a Pittsburgh loss at New Orleans.

The Chiefs earn the AFC West crown with a victory at Seattle now that the Chargers have lost to Baltimore.

In the NFC, a Saints victory gets them home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. If the Bears lose at San Francisco or the Rams fall at Arizona, New Orleans has a first-round bye even with a loss to the Steelers.

A Rams win and Bears loss gives LA a wild-card round bye.

If Dallas beats visiting Tampa Bay, it owns the NFC East. Should the Eagles lose to Houston, the Cowboys also get the division title. They can also earn at least a playoff berth if they tie the Bucs and the Vikings lose at Detroit.

But Minnesota can take a wild-card spot with a win and loss by Philly.

Finally, Seattle also gets a wild card if it beats the Chiefs

