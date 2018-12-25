First-round draft picks make big impact on NFL this season

From Baker Mayfield at the top of the first round to Lamar Jackson at the bottom, rookie quarterbacks had an impact, one way or another, in their NFL debuts.

And don’t forget some of the players at the other positions in between.

The betting favorite for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year is Giants running back Saquon Barkley, taken No. 2 from Penn State behind Cleveland’s Mayfield in the draft this past spring.

The first-year player with the biggest impact on the standings has been Chargers safety Derwin James, the No. 17 pick and a strong contender for top defensive rookie honors for a team still in the running for the best record in the AFC going into the final weekend.

Even though Mayfield and the Browns were eliminated from playoff contention with two games left, the impact of the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner from Oklahoma was profound. Mayfield was backing up Tyrod Taylor when the season began before his knack for winning games gave the Browns little choice but to promote him.

“The amount of work that he puts in does not shock us that he also takes it to the ballgame because he works extremely hard to have an overall understanding of every aspect of the game,” said interim coach Gregg Williams, who took over when Hue Jackson was fired halfway through the season. “That does not come easy.”

The Ravens selected Jackson with the 32nd pick of the first round, figuring he was a backup at best behind 10-year starter Joe Flacco. Since a hip injury that sidelined Flacco in early November, Baltimore is 4-1 with Jackson leading a run-first attack that has kept the Ravens alive as they try to end a three-year playoff drought. A victory against the Browns on Sunday gives Baltimore the AFC North title.

Flacco was ready to return last week, but coach John Harbaugh stuck with Jackson.

“He’s the reincarnation of Michael Vick,” Tampa Bay defensive tackle Gerald McCoy said. “He’s a lot faster than you think on the field. He’s going to be good for a long time.”

Sam Darnold (third overall to the New York Jets), Josh Allen (seventh to Buffalo) and Josh Rosen (10th to Arizona) have had pretty much typical rookie quarterback years: more struggles than successes. But all three have offered glimpses that they can lead their respective franchises for years.

Darnold strained his foot at Miami on Nov. 4, a game in which he threw four interceptions. In the three outings before he was sidelined, the 21-year-old quarterback completed just 47 percent of his passes — 52 of 110 — for 558 yards and two touchdowns with a whopping seven INTs.

Barkley has several rookie records for the Giants: first with 1,000 yards rushing (third in the NFL with 1,198 with a game to go)’ most touchdowns (10); and most 100-yard rushing games (6). The downside for the Giants was a 1-7 start that turned Barkley’s season mostly into a stat chase.

James and Dallas linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, two of the stronger betting choices for defensive rookie of the year, were chosen two spots apart in the draft. James leads the Chargers in tackles and is tied for the team lead with three interceptions.

Vander Esch, taken 19th, has the Cowboys’ rookie record for tackles.

“Just embracing and enjoying my time here,” Vander Esch said. “You have to soak it all in, but then again, you have to go out and compete and show them you deserve to be here.”