NFL

ESPN: 'Monday Night Football' ratings up 8 percent over 2017

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, 5:18 p.m.
People gather around the set for Football Night In America on the sideline before the start of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in Pittsburgh.
Updated 10 hours ago

BRISTOL, Conn. — ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” posted an 8 percent increase over last season, and remained the most-watched series on cable.

The 17-game prime-time package averaged 11.647 million viewers compared to 10.788 million last season and 11.390 million in 2016. The most-watched game was the Nov. 17 matchup between Kansas City and the Los Angeles Rams, which attracted 16.7 million viewers. The game was originally scheduled for Mexico City, but it was moved to Los Angeles because of field conditions. The Rams won 54-51 in the highest-scoring game in the series’ 49-season history.

New Orleans was the highest-metered market with an average rating of 14.4, followed by Norfolk, Va., (11.6); Richmond, Va., (10.9); Kansas City (10.6); and Denver (10.1).

