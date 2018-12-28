Browns-Ravens matchup headlines Week 17 games in the NFL

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, it all comes down to the Cleveland Browns.

If the Steelers defeat the Cincinnati Bengals, they still need the Browns to defeat the Baltimore Ravens to make the playoffs.

A look at the Brown-Ravens matchup and other Week 17 games:

CLEVELAND (7-7-1) at BALTIMORE (9-6)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS

OPENING LINE — Ravens by 6

LAST WEEK — Browns beat Bengals 26-18; Ravens beat Chargers 22-10

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Ravens can clinch AFC North with victory. … Browns seek first sweep of Ravens since 2007. Cleveland victory in October ended five-game skid vs. Baltimore. … Ravens are 9-1 against Cleveland at home under John Harbaugh, who took over in 2008. … Baltimore LB Terrell Suggs has 19 sacks vs. Browns, four in last six games. … Browns have won three straight and five of six under interim coach Gregg Williams, who has emerged as legitimate candidate to get full-time gig. … Browns can clinch first winning record since 2007 (10-6) with victory. … Browns’ seven-game improvement since last season (0-16) is largest in team history. … Rookie QB Baker Mayfield has 24 TD passes, two shy of league rookie record shared by Peyton Manning (1998) and Russell Wilson (2012). … Mayfield has thrown TD pass in first 12 starts, trailing only Kurt Warner’s 23 and Brad Johnson’s 15 for most to begin career. … Browns rookie RB Nick Chubb needs 28 yards to reach 1,000-yard plateau. Browns haven’t had 1,000-yard rusher since Peyton Hillis in 2010. … A win would give Browns just third winning season since 1999. … Ravens QB Lamar Jackson 5-1 in first six career starts, tied for third-best start in NFL history. … Gus Edwards leads Baltimore with 642 yards rushing. Jackson second with 605. … Baltimore PK Justin Tucker owns 90 percent FG success rate, best career mark in NFL history.

CHICAGO (11-4) at MINNESOTA (8-6-1)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., Fox

OPENING LINE — Vikings by 6½

LAST WEEK — Bears beat 49ers 14-9; Vikings beat Lions 27-9

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Strong possibility that Vikings and Bears face each other next week in wild-card round. … Bears have lost six straight games in Minnesota. … Bears are only team in NFC to hold second-half lead in every game this year. … Matt Nagy is first Bears coach with winning record in debut season since Paddy Driscoll went 9-2-1 in 1956, when George Halas took two-year hiatus. … QB Mitchell Trubisky is 63 for 89 (70.8 percent) for 755 yards (251.7 per game) with six passing TDs, one rushing TD and two interceptions for 109.5 passer rating in last three games vs. NFC North foes, all wins. … Chicago has held opponents to six or fewer first-half points in eight games this year. … Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, who has matched career high with 29 TD passes, needs one more to join Warren Moon (1994), Daunte Culpepper (2004) and Brett Favre (2009) as only players in team history with 4,000-plus passing yards and 30-plus TD passes in single season.

INDIANAPOLIS (9-6) at TENNESSEE (9-6)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m., NBC

OPENING LINE — Colts by 2 1/2

LAST WEEK — Colts beat Giants 28-27; Titans beat Redskins 25-16

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Colts can end three-year playoff drought with win. Titans can earn second straight playoff berth with win. … Indy has won eight of nine overall and 12 of last 14 in series. … Andrew Luck has won all 10 starts vs. Titans and could become only player since 1970 with 11-0 mark against one team. … Luck needs 24 completions to reach 2,000 and 24 pass attempts to set single-season high. … Colts K Adam Vinatieri can break tie with Jeff Feagles (352) for third-most games played in league history and can join George Blanda, Morten Andersen and John Carney as only players to appear in game at age 46. … Titans QB Marcus Mariota recovering from stinger that knocked him out of last game. Mariota averaging 301.7 yards per game and 92.2 passer rating in three home starts vs. Colts. … Titans have allowed two offensive TDs in last four games and have NFL’s No. 2 scoring defense. … Titans have third straight winning record for first time since franchise relocated to Tennessee. … Titans have allowed 28 TDs, fewest in NFL. … Tennessee has won four straight games, six of last eight.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (11-4) at DENVER (6-9)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS

OPENING LINE — Chargers by 3

LAST WEEK — Chargers lost to Ravens 22-10; Broncos lost to Raiders 27-14

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chargers tied with Saints with 17 wins over last 22 games. … Chargers’ five-game road winning streak tied for franchise’s longest since merger (1979-80 and 2009). … QB Philip Rivers threw for 401 yards in first meeting. … RB Melvin Gordon has two games of 155 or more scrimmage yards in past four vs. Broncos. … WR Keenan Allen has 195 receptions past two seasons, most in franchise history. … Broncos assured of back-to-back losing seasons for first time since ‘71-72 and out to avoid first consecutive seasons of double-digit losses since ‘66-67. … QB Case Keenum has career-best 3,598 passing yards but also career highs with 14 interceptions and 33 sacks.

SAN FRANCISCO (4-11) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (12-3)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., Fox

OPENING LINE — Rams by 9

LAST WEEK — Bears beat 49ers, 14-9; Rams beat Cardinals, 31-9

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Rams can clinch No. 2 seed in NFC playoffs and first-round bye with win or Chicago loss, so L.A. can’t rest starters as it did last season when Niners won season-ending game at Coliseum. … San Francisco 0-7 on road. Last time winless for season was 1979 in Bill Walsh’s first season as coach. … TE George Kittle’s 1,228 yards receiving most for 49ers since Terrell Owens’ 1,300 in 2002. Kittle needs 100 yards to pass TE record set by Rob Gronkowski in 2011. Kansas City’s Travis Kelce also in position with 1,274 yards. … Niners K Robbie Gould (Penn State) has made 32 of 33 FGs (97 percent) for best mark in franchise history. … Rams trying to win 13 games for third time in franchise history, joining teams in 2001 (14-2) and 1999 (13-3). Rams played in Super Bowl in both of those seasons. … DT Aaron Donald (Pitt) leads NFL with 19 1/2 sacks, in striking distance of Michael Strahan’s NFL record of 22 1/2. … RB Todd Gurley fell 183 yards behind Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott for NFL rushing title with DNP (knee) last week. … QB Jared Goff is fourth in NFL with 4,489 yards passing after breaking out of late-season slump. He needs 342 yards to pass Kurt Warner’s single-season Rams record (4,830 in 2001).

MIAMI (7-8) at BUFFALO (5-10)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

OPENING LINE — Bills by 3 1/2

LAST WEEK — Dolphins lost to Jaguars 17-7; Bills lost to Patriots 24-12

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill is 5-5 this season, and 2-3 since missing five games with injured right throwing shoulder. … Tannehill has 4-6 career record against Bills, including 16 of 24 for 137 yards and three TDs and interception in win earlier this month. … RB Kenyan Drake’s five TDs receiving tie Dolphins’ single-season record for running backs set by Norm Bulaich in 1975. … Miami has allowed 3,717 net yards passing. Team record is 4,000 in 2015. … Bills rookie Josh Allen went 18 of 33 for 231 yards with two TDs and two interceptions, and set single-game franchise record for QB with 135 yards rushing in loss at Miami. … RB LeSean McCoy’s (Pitt) 488 yards rushing are 149 shy of career low set in rookie season with 2009 Eagles. … Bills’ 10 TDs passing through 15 games fewest since Arizona (10) and Kansas City (eight) in first 15 games of 2015, according to Pro Football Reference.

JACKSONVILLE (5-10) at HOUSTON (10-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

OPENING LINE — Texans by 8 1/2

LAST WEEK — Jaguars beat Dolphins 17-7; Texans lost to Eagles 32-30

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Jaguars QB Blake Bortles, who was benched after loss to Buffalo on Nov. 25, will start against Texans. Bortles has 13 TD passes and 10 interceptions this season. … RB Leonard Fournette had touchdown run last week and has five rushing scores and one TD reception in last six games. … CB Jalen Ramsey has defended eight passes, has INT and fumble recovery in two career games in Houston. … Texans are sixth team since 1980 to earn playoff berth after 0-3 start. Houston needs win to clinch AFC South title and would earn first-round bye with win and loss or tie by New England. … QB Deshaun Watson had two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores last week. He has nine touchdown passes and no interceptions in last four home games. … RB Lamar Miller had 100 yards and touchdown in last meeting with Jacksonville. He should return after sitting out last week with ankle injury. … DE J.J. Watt needs 1/2 sack to join Reggie White as only players since 1982 with four or more seasons with 15 or more sacks.

DETROIT (5-10) at GREEN BAY (6-8-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m., Fox

OPENING LINE — Packers by 6 1/2

LAST WEEK — Lions lost to Vikings 27-9; Packers beat Jets 44-38, OT

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Detroit trying to win consecutive games at Lambeau since 1990-91. … With 3,511 yards passing, QB Matthew Stafford in danger of falling short of 4,000-yard mark on season for first time since 2010 (535), when he was limited to three games because of injury. … Packers finishing with sub-.500 record for second straight season. … QB Aaron Rodgers only player in NFL history with at least 400 yards passing, two touchdown passes and two rushing scores in a game, accomplishing feat twice: last week against Jets and 2011 against Denver. … Packers 3-0 when Rodgers starts in Week 17 against Lions. … WR Davante Adams has 111 catches, two shy of breaking Sterling Sharpe’s single-season franchise record (112 in 1993). … Adams needs 134 yards to break former teammate Jordy Nelson single-season yardage record (1,519 in 2014).

ATLANTA (6-9) at TAMPA BAY (5-10)

Sunday, 1 p.m., Fox

OPENING LINE — Buccaneers by 2

LAST WEEK — Falcons beat Panthers 24-10; Buccaneers lost to Cowboys 27-20

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Falcons Pro Bowl WR Julio Jones leads NFL with 1,539 receiving yards. He’s tied for seventh with 104 catches. … WR Calvin Ridley leads all rookies with 789 receiving yards and nine TD receptions. … Bucs QB Jameis Winston threw for 336 yards with one TD in loss to Dallas last week. He didn’t throw any interceptions, but lost two fumbles that led to 14 points. … Winston has 1,236 pass yards with 14 TDs vs. three interceptions in past four against Falcons. … Bucs RB Peyton Barber has career highs in yards rushing (805) and TDs rushing (5) this season. … Bucs WR Mike Evans averages league-leading 17.7 yards per catch (minimum 50 receptions) and ranks third in NFL with 1,418 receiving yards.

NEW YORK JETS (4-11) at NEW ENGLAND (10-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

OPENING LINE — Patriots by 13½

LAST WEEK — Jets lost to Packers 44-38, OT; Patriots beat Bills 24-12

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Victory would clinch New England’s 13th first-round bye in AFC playoffs since 2001, most in NFL during that span. Patriots would also earn first-round bye with losses by Baltimore, Houston and Tennessee. … New England can clinch home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with win and losses by Kansas City and Los Angeles Chargers. … Jets rookie QB Sam Darnold was 24 of 35 for career-high 341 yards and three TDs with no INTs vs. Packers. In three games since returning from foot injury, Darnold is 64 of 97 (66 percent) for 764 yards and six TDs with just one INT. … Patriots clinched AFC East title last week for 10th straight season. … New England only team without loss at home (7-0) and looking to complete undefeated home regular season for seventh time since 2002. … QB Tom Brady reached 4,000 yards passing for season last week (4,105), making him one of four players to reach mark in 10 or more seasons. … Rob Gronkowski needs 143 yards receiving to move into top 5 in career among NFL TEs, needs one TD catch from Brady to tie Miami’s Dan Marino and Mark Clayton for fourth-most TD connections (79) in NFL history.

CAROLINA (6-9) at NEW ORLEANS (13-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m., Fox

OPENING LINE — Saints by 9

LAST WEEK — Panthers lost to Falcons 24-10; Saints beat Steelers 31-28

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Saints have won four straight and five of last six in series, including playoffs. … Panthers assured of second losing season since going 15-1 and advancing to Super Bowl in 2015. … Panthers rookie QB Kyle Allen slated to make first-career start. He completed all four pass attempts last week after starter Taylor Heinicke left with injury. … RB Christian McCaffrey had 120 scrimmage yards (53 rushing, 67 receiving), and threw 50-yard TD pass in last meeting, making McCaffrey first player since 1985 with 50 or more yards rushing, receiving and passing in same game. … McCaffrey leads NFL RBs with 106 receptions, most by RB in single season in NFL history. … McCaffrey has joined Hall of Fame RB LaDainian Tomlinson (2003) and RB Matt Forte (2014) as only players in NFL history with 1,000 yards rushing and 100 receptions in single season. … Saints have third 13-win season, all under Payton. Saints have never won 14 games in regular season. … QB Drew Brees could see limited or no playing time. Backup QB Teddy Bridgwater expected to play. … Brees leads NFL in completion rate at 74.4 percent (364 of 489), putting him in position to break own single-season NFL record of 72 percent, set last season. … Saints RBs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram have combined for 1,500 yards and 20 TDs rushing.

PHILADELPHIA (8-7) at WASHINGTON (7-8)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., Fox

OPENING LINE — Eagles by 7½

LAST WEEK — Eagles beat Texans 32-30; Redskins lost to Titans 25-16

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Eagles have won past three meetings. … Eagles can clinch playoff berth with win and Vikings loss to Bears. … QB Nick Foles threw for franchise-record 471 yards last week vs. Houston. Foles is only QB in franchise history with multiple 400-yard passing games. … RB Darren Sproles had 108 yards from scrimmage and touchdown catch last week. … TE Zach Ertz had 110 yards receiving and two TD catches vs. Houston. Ertz’s 113 receptions are most by TE in single season in NFL history. … Redskins were eliminated from playoff contention with loss to Tennessee. … QB Josh Johnson making third consecutive start. Johnson threw for 153 yards and TD last week. … Johnson had 240 yards passing and two TDs in only other start vs. Eagles on Oct. 11, 2009 for Tampa Bay. … RB Adrian Peterson rushed for 119 yards last week to surpass 1,000 for season. Peterson’s 13,259 yards rushing are eighth all-time.

OAKLAND (4-11) at KANSAS CITY (11-4)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS

OPENING LINE — Chiefs by 14

LAST WEEK — Raiders beat Broncos 27-14; Chiefs lost to Seahawks 38-31

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chiefs can clinch AFC West and No. 1 seed in playoffs with win. … Kansas City has won seven of last eight against Raiders. … Oakland WR Dwayne Harris returned punt 99 yards for touchdown last week against Broncos, ending team’s 10-year streak without punt return TD. … Oakland has not allowed opposing QB to throw for 300 yards in nine straight weeks. … Raiders QB Derek Carr has NFL-best streak of 325 passes without interception. … Chiefs are 6-1 at home this season. … Kansas City has won 20 of last 22 against AFC West. … Chiefs are 13-4 in December over past four seasons. … Chiefs have scored franchise-record 530 points this season. … QB Patrick Mahomes leads NFL with 48 TD passes. He is second with 4,816 yards passing. … Travis Kelce has five 100-yard receiving games. He leads league among TEs with 1,274 yards receiving.

DALLAS (9-6) at N.Y. GIANTS (5-10)

Sunday, 1 p.m., Fox

OPENING LINE — Giants by 5

LAST WEEK — Cowboys beat Buccaneers 27-20; Giants lost to Colts 28-27

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Cowboys won NFC East title for second time in three seasons. Locked in as No. 4 seed in conference, will have wild-card game at AT&T Stadium, where they were 7-1. … Dallas won six of last seven overall and has won three straight against Giants. … QB Dak Prescott has five touchdowns, no interceptions in last three outings vs. Giants. … RB Ezekiel Elliott leads NFL with 1,434 yards rushing and 2,001 yards from scrimmage. … WR Amari Cooper needs 26 yards for third season with 1,000 yards receiving. … Giants missed postseason for second straight year, six of seven. … QB Eli Manning has 494 yards passing, four TDs, one pick in last two division games. … RB Saquon Barkley ranks third in NFL in rushing (1,198 yards) and yards from scrimmage (1,886). He needs 114 yards from scrimmage to join Eric Dickerson (2,212 yards in 1983) and Edgerrin James (2,139 in 1999) as only rookies with at least 2,000 scrimmage yards in NFL history. … Barkley needs two catches to surpass Reggie Bush (88 receptions in 2006) for most by rookie running back in league annals.

ARIZONA (3-12) at SEATTLE (9-6)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., Fox

OPENING LINE — Seahawks by 11 1/2

LAST WEEK — Cardinals lost to Rams 31-9; Seahawks beat Chiefs 38-3

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Seahawks have clinched playoff berth and will get No. 5 seed in NFC with victory. … Cardinals loss would lock in No. 1 pick in 2019 NFL draft. … Cardinals rank last in NFL in total offense, rush offense, pass offense and rush defense. … QB Josh Rosen has 10 TD passes and 14 interceptions. Rookie has not thrown touchdown in past four games. … RB David Johnson has just one 100-yard rushing game this season. He needs 122 yards to reach 1,000 for season. … WR Larry Fitzgerald (Pitt) will play in 234th career game, matching franchise record held by K Jim Bakken. … CB Patrick Peterson only Cardinals player selected to Pro Bowl, his eighth selection. … Seahawks coach Pete Carroll signed contract extension through 2021 season this week. … Seahawks have committed just five turnovers since Week 3. …. QB Russell Wilson needs one TD pass to move into first place on franchise all-time list ahead of Dave Krieg. Wilson has 16 TDs and one interception in past seven games. … Wilson first QB with winning record in each of first seven seasons in NFL. … Seahawks lead NFL in yards rushing; one of four teams with more than 2,000 yards rushing.