Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

Plenty of playoff implications going into Week 17

The Associated Press | Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, 1:00 p.m.
Houston Texans players rally before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Houston Texans players rally before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Updated 15 minutes ago

There are plenty of playoff implications heading into the final day of the NFL’s regular season on Sunday.

Already in the playoffs, the Texans need a win over the Jaguars to clinch the AFC South.

In Kansas City, the Chiefs need a win over Oakland to clinch the AFC West and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

The Patriots need a win over the New York Jets to secure a first-round bye and would clinch home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a win and losses by Kansas City and the Chargers. If Houston wins and the Patriots lose or tie the Texans would receive a first-round bye.

Baltimore would clinch the AFC North with a win over Cleveland and would clinch the division and a first-round bye with a victory and losses by New England and Houston.

The Chargers need a win over Denver and a loss by Kansas City to clinch the AFC West and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

The Colts will earn a playoff berth with a win over Tennessee. They would win the AFC South with a victory and a loss by Houston. The Titans would win the AFC South with a win and a loss by Houston. They could secure a first-round bye with a victory and losses by Houston, New England and Baltimore.

The Steelers would clinch the AFC North with a win over Cincinnati and a loss or tie by the Ravens.

In the NFC, the Rams need a win or tie over San Francisco or a loss or tie by Chicago to secure a bye in the first round.

The Bears would get a first-round bye with a win and a loss by the Rams.

The Vikings would clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie against Chicago or a loss or tie by the Eagles at Washington.

The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles need a win and a loss by the Vikings to earn a playoff berth.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me