Pat McAfee goes nuts over Lions kicker Matt Prater's TD pass
Updated 2 hours ago
Talk about wearing your emotions on your sleeve.
And through your microphone.
Plum native and former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee, who made his broadcasting debut Sunday on Fox for the Detroits Lions-Green Bay Packers game, had a memorable call on a memorable play.
MATT PRATER TD PASS!And @PatMcAfeeShow on the call is absolutely perfect. : CBS #OnePride pic.twitter.com/vBRCLR9esO— NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2018
That was Lions kicker Matt Prater — owner of the longest field goal in NFL history — throwing a touchdown pass in the first quarter.
And that was an exuberant McAfee unable to contain his excitement.
McAfee had said going into the game that he planned to be himself behind the mic.
"I have a different attitude towards it," McAfee said, referring to pro football broadcasts. "I think it should be a show — I think they've started to make it too serious."
Mission accomplished.