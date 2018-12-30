Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
NFL

Pat McAfee goes nuts over Lions kicker Matt Prater's TD pass

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, 4:12 p.m.
Punter Pat McAfee #1 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on against the New York Jets during a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 7, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Punter Pat McAfee #1 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on against the New York Jets during a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 7, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Updated 6 hours ago

Talk about wearing your emotions on your sleeve.

And through your microphone.

Plum native and former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee, who made his broadcasting debut Sunday on Fox for the Detroits Lions-Green Bay Packers game, had a memorable call on a memorable play.

That was Lions kicker Matt Prater — owner of the longest field goal in NFL history — throwing a touchdown pass in the first quarter.

And that was an exuberant McAfee unable to contain his excitement.

McAfee had said going into the game that he planned to be himself behind the mic.

"I have a different attitude towards it," McAfee said, referring to pro football broadcasts. "I think it should be a show — I think they've started to make it too serious."

Mission accomplished.

