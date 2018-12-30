Saturday night's Seahawks-Cowboys tilt highlights NFL's wild-card weekend
The NFL playoffs begin this week with the wild-card round, pitting third seeds in each conference against their respective sixth seeds, while fourth seeds host the fifth seeds.
Receiving a bye week will be the Saints (No. 1 in the NFC), Rams (No. 2 in the NFC), Chiefs (No. 1 in the AFC) and Patriots (No. 2 in the AFC). For New England, it will be a mind-boggling ninth straight season with a bye, extending the team’s NFL record, and its 13th since 2001.
After winning he AFC’s sixth seed in a victory over the Titans, the Colts will face the Texans.
- - -
NFL wild-card round
Saturday, Jan. 5
AFC
No. 6 Colts at No. 3 Texans, 4:35 p.m. (ABC)
NFC
No. 5 Seahawks at No. 4 Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. (Fox)
Sunday, Jan. 6
AFC
No. 5 Chargers at No. 4 Ravens, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC
No. 6 Eagles at No. 3 Bears, 4:40 p.m. (NBC)
- - -
NFL divisional round
Saturday, Jan. 12
AFC
Lowest seed remaining at No. 1 Chiefs, 4:35 p.m. (NBC)
NFC
Highest seed remaining at No. 2 Rams, 8:15 p.m. (Fox)
Sunday, Jan. 13
AFC
Highest seed remaining at No. 2 Patriots, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC
Lowest seed remaining at No. 1 Saints, 4:40 (Fox)
- - -
NFL conference championships
Matchups TBD
Sunday Jan. 20
NFC, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)
AFC, 6:40 p.m. (CBS)
- - -
Super Bowl 53
Matchup TBD
Sunday, Feb. 3, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)