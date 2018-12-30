Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
NFL

Saturday night's Seahawks-Cowboys tilt highlights NFL's wild-card weekend

The Washington Post | Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
Dallas Cowboys’ Blake Jarwin (89) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the second half against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Dallas Cowboys’ Blake Jarwin (89) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the second half against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J.

The NFL playoffs begin this week with the wild-card round, pitting third seeds in each conference against their respective sixth seeds, while fourth seeds host the fifth seeds.

Receiving a bye week will be the Saints (No. 1 in the NFC), Rams (No. 2 in the NFC), Chiefs (No. 1 in the AFC) and Patriots (No. 2 in the AFC). For New England, it will be a mind-boggling ninth straight season with a bye, extending the team’s NFL record, and its 13th since 2001.

After winning he AFC’s sixth seed in a victory over the Titans, the Colts will face the Texans.

NFL wild-card round

Saturday, Jan. 5

AFC

No. 6 Colts at No. 3 Texans, 4:35 p.m. (ABC)

NFC

No. 5 Seahawks at No. 4 Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. (Fox)

Sunday, Jan. 6

AFC

No. 5 Chargers at No. 4 Ravens, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC

No. 6 Eagles at No. 3 Bears, 4:40 p.m. (NBC)

NFL divisional round

Saturday, Jan. 12

AFC

Lowest seed remaining at No. 1 Chiefs, 4:35 p.m. (NBC)

NFC

Highest seed remaining at No. 2 Rams, 8:15 p.m. (Fox)

Sunday, Jan. 13

AFC

Highest seed remaining at No. 2 Patriots, 1:05 p.m. (CBS)

NFC

Lowest seed remaining at No. 1 Saints, 4:40 (Fox)

NFL conference championships

Matchups TBD

Sunday Jan. 20

NFC, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)

AFC, 6:40 p.m. (CBS)

Super Bowl 53

Matchup TBD

Sunday, Feb. 3, 6:30 p.m. (CBS)

