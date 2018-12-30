Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
NFL

Colts earn playoff spot; Luck remains perfect vs. Titans

The Associated Press | Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, 11:48 p.m.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, left, runs to celebrate with tight end Ryan Hewitt (45) after they teamed up on a 1-yard touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans in the second half Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Nashville.
Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron, left, celebrates with Quenton Nelson (56) and T.Y. Hilton (13) after Ebron scored a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) celebrates with tight end Eric Ebron (85) after they teamed up for a 9-yard touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron (85) celebrates after catching a 9-yard touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron (85) catches a 9-yard touchdown pass as he is defended by Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard (31) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
Injured Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota watches as teammates warm up before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) calls a play against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
NASHVILLE — Andrew Luck threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns and the Indianapolis Colts beat the Tennessee Titans 33-17 on Sunday night for the final spot in the postseason as the AFC’s No. 6 seed.

With the Texans winning the AFC South title earlier Sunday with a victory over Jacksonville, that left the Colts and Titans playing for the second wild-card berth and a visit to Houston on Saturday.

Luck remained perfect against the Tennessee Titans, notching his 11th victory for the most wins by a quarterback since at least 1970 to win his first 11 starts against one franchise. He helped the Colts (10-6) — under first-year coach Frank Reich — earn the franchise’s first postseason trip since the 2014 season.

The Titans (9-7) snapped a four-game winning streak with quarterback Marcus Mariota sidelined by neck and foot injuries. They missed a second straight playoff berth under first-year coach Mike Vrabel.

The Colts intercepted two of Blaine Gabbert’s passes in the final 9:05 to finish off their 13th win in the last 15 games in the series.

Marlon Mack ran for 119 yards and a TD for the Colts.

Adam Vinatieri kicked field goals of 53 and 25 yards. The NFL’s oldest active player missed his final extra point.

Derrick Henry, who took the Titans’ first offensive snap out of the wildcat, finished with 93 yards.

Tennessee was missing three defensive starters with four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jurrell Casey placed on injured reserve Monday and linebacker Brian Orakpo scratched for a third straight game. That left the Titans unable to pressure Luck even with the Colts missing center Ryan Kelly because of a neck injury.

And Luck simply shredded a Tennessee defense that came in as the NFL’s No. 2 scoring defense giving up just 18 points a game and sixth against the pass.

He drove the Colts 92 yards before hitting Dontrelle Inman with an 11-yard TD pass and finished off a 90-play drive that used up nearly 10 minutes with a 9-yard pass to Eric Ebron. That left the Colts up 14-0, having held the ball for nearly 17 of the first 21 minutes.

Luck also added a 1-yard TD toss to Ryan Hewitt on the opening drive of the third quarter for a 24-10 lead.

Titans linebacker Jayon Brown almost singlehandedly kept the Colts from putting the game away before halftime.

Brown returned an interception 22 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. After Adoree Jackson inexplicably grabbed at a bouncing punt that put the Colts at the Tennessee 9, the Colts had a TD run by Mack erased by a holding penalty on center Evan Boehm. Two plays later, Brown stripped Mack of the ball and recovered it.

Ryan Succop kicked a 38-yard field goal that pulled Tennessee to 17-10 at halftime. Gabbert threw a 22-yard TD pass to Luke Stocker to pull the Titans to 24-17 late in the third quarter.

INJURIES

The already banged-up Titans had tight end Luke Stocker leave with an injured knee early in the second quarter followed by receiver Tajae Sharpe being helped to the sideline with an ankle. Stocker returned. Sharpe didn’t.

Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis hurt his knee late in the first half and did not return. Colts receiver Ryan Grant hurt a toe.

UP NEXT:

Colts: Wild-card game in Houston on Saturday.

Titans: Try to get Mariota healthy and find a better backup.

