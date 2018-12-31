Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Browns to interview Williams, Kitchens for coaching vacancy

The Associated Press | Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, 10:21 a.m.
Cleveland Browns head coach Gregg Williams walks on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
BEREA, Ohio — Browns interim coach Gregg Williams will be the first candidate interviewed for Cleveland’s permanent position.

Williams led Cleveland to a 5-3 record after Hue Jackson was fired on Oct. 29. Browns general manager John Dorsey said Williams, the team’s defensive coordinator for the past two seasons, will have his interview Tuesday.

Dorsey also said offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens will be interviewed. Kitchens has developed a strong rapport with quarterback Baker Mayfield, who went 6-7 as a starter and set the league rookie record with 27 touchdown passes.

Dorsey did not reveal the names of any other candidates during his news conference, and sidestepped a question about whether he would meet with former Packers coach Mike McCarthy.

Unlike previous years, the Browns don’t have to sell their coaching vacancy. Cleveland went 7-8-1 this season after going winless in 2017. Dorsey believes the Browns’ job is appealing because it’s a young team with future assets.

