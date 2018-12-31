Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

Bengals fire coach Marvin Lewis after 16th season

The Associated Press | Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, 10:48 a.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) greets Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) greets Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, left, greets Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, left, greets Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Updated 1 hour ago

CINCINNATI — The Bengals fired coach Marvin Lewis on Monday, ending a 16-year stay in Cincinnati that included seven playoff appearances without so much as one win.

The move ends the second-longest head coaching tenure in the league. New England’s Bill Belichick is wrapping up his 19th season with another postseason berth. He’s won five Super Bowls and made eight appearances in the title game, both NFL records.

Lewis, a McDonald native, leaves Cincinnati with an 0-7 mark in the postseason that is the worst in NFL history. The Bengals haven’t won a playoff game since the 1990 season, tied with Washington for the fifth-longest futility in league history.

A third straight losing season punctuated by plummeting attendance prompted change-resistant Mike Brown to finally cut ties with Lewis, whose loyalty and close working relationship with the owner brought him repeated contract extensions even as the playoff losses piled up.

The Bengals (6-10) lost in Pittsburgh 16-13 on Sunday and finished last in the AFC North for only the second time under Lewis. Attendance at Paul Brown Stadium has fallen to the second lowest in the league, ahead of only the Chargers, who are playing in a small, temporary stadium.

The surprise wasn’t that he was fired, but that he lasted so long.

Lewis was a rare hire from outside the organization when Brown brought him aboard in 2003, three years after he helped Baltimore win a Super Bowl with a record-setting defense. The Bengals set club records for defensive futility this season, with Lewis taking over the job as coordinator at midseason when Teryl Austin was fired. The defense improved, though not enough to make a difference as the Bengals squandered a 4-1 start with nine losses in the last 11 games.

The Bengals brought back Hue Jackson as a special assistant after the Browns fired him during the season. Jackson is close to Lewis and has spent three stints on his staff with the owner’s approval. Given Jackson’s failure in Cleveland — three wins in two-plus seasons — fans would see his elevation to head coach as more of the same.

Lewis readily acknowledged he wouldn’t have lasted so long anywhere else; the owner’s legendary loyalty provided second, third, and ultimately a 16th chance in a what-have-you-done-this-year league. He leaves as the franchise’s leader in coaching tenure, wins and losses with a record of 131-129-3.

Lewis had a glittery arrival in Cincinnati — he wore his diamond-encrusted Ravens Super Bowl ring to his introductory news conference — and quickly turned the Bengals into a competitive team and then a playoff team after years of languishing as a laughingstock.

He couldn’t win a playoff game, though.

The Bengals made a club-record five straight playoff appearances from 2011-15, but lost in the first round every time, setting another NFL record for ineffectuality. His best chance was frittered away by two players who were brought to Cincinnati in spite of their history of outbursts.

Leading the Steelers in the closing minutes in the 2015 playoffs at Paul Brown Stadium, Lewis’ team unraveled. Jeremy Hill’s fumble gave the Steelers one last chance, and Vontaze Burfict and Adam “Pacman” Jones got 15-yard penalties that set up the Steelers’ field goal with 14 seconds left for an 18-16 win.

It was one of the worst meltdowns in NFL playoff history. Even then, Lewis got more chances. His team never recovered, The Bengals’ stretch of three straight losing seasons is the longest under his tenure, prompting Brown to finally cut ties.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me