NFL

Jeannette grad Cox signs futures deal with Bengals

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, 4:30 p.m.
Carolina Panthers safety Demetrious Cox warms up before a preseason game against the Steelers Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Updated 2 hours ago

Second-year pro safety Demetrious Cox traveled with the Cincinnati Bengals to Heinz Field for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Jeannette product could be with the team a lot more next season.

Cox, a practice squad player with the Bengals, was signed Monday to a reserve/futures contract, which means the team is claiming his rights and has plans to keep him around.

Reserve/futures players do not count toward a team’s active roster list until after the Super Bowl.

Cox, who played at Michigan State, was with Cincinnati last preseason before joining the Carolina Panthers. He had four tackles in as many games there before he was waived.

Cox spent some of 2018 in the practice squad of the Arizona Cardinals.

The Bengals will be under new on-field leadership next year. Head coach Marvin Lewis was Monday after 16 years.

Bill Beckner is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

