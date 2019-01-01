Manish Mehta: Le'Veon Bell's ex-teammates rave about controversial star

Le’Veon Bell’s decision to sit out this season rather than play on a $14.5 million franchise tag has prompted folks to question his character, competitiveness and motivation. The impending free-agent superstar running back has become radioactive to uninformed outsiders, a mercurial talent ready to cash in and check out.

Memo to the Jets brain trust: Ignore it.

Gang Green has a golden opportunity to bolster their lifeless offense by landing far and away the best offensive player on the market this offseason. Bell is literally 1,969 times better than any other skill position player who will be available.

“If you get him here, I know one thing about him…” defensive tackle Steve McLendon, who played three seasons with Bell in Pittsburgh, told the Daily News this week. “When he steps foot in this building, you’re going to get 100 percent from the guy. If anybody gets them on their team, they’re going to get a hell of a player. Just know that he’s going to bring the best out of so many people. Just imagine: He’d be the Jamal Adams on offense. Loud. Energetic. Confident… And he’s going to make plays.”

Wait. The Jets could have two Jamal Adamses?!

Gang Green, flush with more than $100 million in salary cap space, would be foolish not to make an aggressive run at Bell, whose game-breaking ability would immediately transform an offense that will finish near the league cellar in nearly every meaningful statistical category.

“I expect him to come back and light this league up,” McLendon said. “Whoever has him on their team will have not only a great guy, but a great player. Like a future Hall of Famer. He’s that type of guy. I’m not just talking. I’ve seen how much work he puts in. I’ve seen a lot to know that he’s one of those guys that got it. At the end of the day, whoever has him on their team next year, they’re going to get a baaad man.”

The Jets sort of need more “baaad” men to give more juice to this “rebuild.”

Wait a second. Isn’t Bell, who will turn 27 in February, supposed to be a selfish player and bad teammate? That’s the narrative, right? Bell: Bad guy. Steelers: Good guys.

“I thought he was a great teammate,” former Steelers teammate left tackle Kelvin Beachum told the News. “He came to work. He did support his guys both in the locker room and outside the locker room. I have the utmost respect for him. He’s a great phenomenal worker and brings people along with him.”

Let’s get a second opinion …

“He’s the ultimate great teammate, who will sacrifice anything for his teammates,” McLendon said. “He loves his teammates. We all understand this is a business. I respect everything that he’s doing. He’s just a great teammate, a great dude, great player. Don’t get that contract stuff confused. He understands that his body is his business.”

It wasn’t the first time that a player sat out the entire season due to a contract dispute; see: John Riggins and Sean Gilbert, but Bell was wrongly picked apart for an unconventional decision that might empower top-end players in the future.

“I was really proud of him,” Beachum said. “Time will tell if it actually worked to his benefit or not. But I thought he made some very unprecedented decisions and I felt that he stood on his own two feet. I thought it was a great move. He felt that he was worth more. The shelf life of a running back is not extremely long. … You can’t knock him for what he did.

“The move that he made sets the market up for running backs in the future,” Beachum continued. “I think that provides leverage for guys that are going to be coming up for contracts in the future. What he did is a moment in time for players as a whole to realize the type of leverage that they have IF they perform to a level like that.”

Bell’s doubters foolishly believe that he’s driven primarily by money without realizing that there’s a distinct difference between being motivated by cold hard cash and understanding your true worth.

Teams that think that Bell will shut it down after he lands his big payday will miss out on arguably the best dual-threat back in the league with a 3-4-year window of top-end play. The Jets, who desperately need play-makers to help cultivate Sam Darnold’s talents, better not be one of those ill-informed teams.

“I think he has a desire to prove people wrong that say that he took this year off and then he’s going to shut it down (after getting paid),” Beachum said. “I think he has even more of a chip on his shoulder to actually go and do something. … He’s already done something that (few) have ever done. Now to come back to do something that’s never been done: take a year off and really have that super type of year. That’s the type of mindset that he has … instead of, ‘Well, I got my money, so I’m going to shut it down.’ “

This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the Jets to land one of the game’s most dynamic players. They obviously can’t control whether Bell, who has amassed nearly 8,000 total yards as a running back and receiver, will sign with them in free agency. But they should fold up shop if they don’t aggressively pursue the versatile difference maker.

“Whenever you have a running back that can also come out of the backfield and be your No. 2 receiver, that changes the dynamic,” Beachum said. “If he splits out, who are you going to put on him? A safety that he’s probably faster than? A big guy who tries to be physical with him that he can out-wiggle? Or a nickel back that he can body up because he’s bigger than him? It’s a matchup problem for people.”

Bell’s patience and unique running style can also mitigate offensive line concerns.

“He makes you look good,” Beachum said with a smile. “Always.”

The Jets better do their homework and make a real run at this guy.