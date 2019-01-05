Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
NFL

After big jump, Bears look to KO defending champion Eagles

The Associated Press | Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, 8:30 p.m.
Eagles quarterback Nick Foles passes against the Redskins on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Landover, Md.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Not long after he was hired, Matt Nagy watched the Super Bowl with his wife at a bar near the Chicago Bears practice facility. His good friend Doug Pederson was coaching the Philadelphia Eagles to their first Super Bowl championship.

The place was just about empty. He even had to ask for the game to be turned on.

“It was awesome,” he recalled.

Nagy hopes things don’t go so well for his pal when the NFC North champion Bears host the Eagles on Sunday in a wild-card game packed with storylines.

Chicago (12-4) is in the playoffs for the first time since the 2010 team won the division, making a huge jump in Nagy’s first season after four straight last-place finishes. The Bears are on a 9-1 tear; the Eagles (9-7) have won five of six.

Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will make his first playoff appearance.

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles — last year’s Super Bowl MVP — will try to deliver another standout performance while filling in for Carson Wentz. He’s 6-0 in those situations the past two seasons.

Foles was particularly good the past three games with Wentz sidelined by a back injury. He tied Philip Rivers’ NFL record in last week’s win over Washington by completing 25 consecutive passes. He will start this one after leaving with a chest injury against the Redskins.

Alshon Jeffery will play in Chicago for the first time since the star receiver left the Bears after five seasons to sign with Philadelphia in 2017. Chicago’s Trey Burton will try to beat the Eagles this time after throwing a touchdown to Foles on a trick play — “Philly Special” — in the Super Bowl victory over New England.

There will be Long brothers — Chicago guard Kyle and Philadelphia defensive end Chris — on opposing teams.

And there will be two coaches on opposite sidelines with a strong bond formed while working under Andy Reid in Philadelphia and Kansas City.

“I told him at the owners meeting this past offseason, he got that Super Bowl, right. I’m trying to follow his lead here,” Nagy said. “He probably doesn’t want to hear that right now, but I want to stick on that path. Ton of respect for him.”

The feeling is mutual.

“Right away, you (could) tell that he was going to work himself up the ranks,” Pederson said.

