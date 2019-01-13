Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
NFL

Patriots without Wise; Gordon and Henry active for Chargers

The Associated Press | Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, 12:27 p.m.
FILE - At left, in a Jan. 6, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers stands on the field in the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Baltimore Ravens, in Baltimore. At right, in a Nov. 11, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks to the sideline after being sacked by the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game, in Nashville, Tenn. Rivers enters Sunday's game with a 1-7 record against the Patriots, including 0-4 in Foxborough and 0-2 in the playoffs. Conversely, Brady is 2-0 in the playoffs and 6-2 in regular-season meetings.(AP Photo/File)
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots will be without defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. when New England hosts the Chargers in the divisional playoffs.

Wise was limited all week with an ankle injury. His absence is a blow to the Patriots’ pass rush as they prepare to attack Los Angeles quarterback Philip Rivers. Wise appeared in all 16 games during the regular season and had 4½ sacks.

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon and tight end Hunter Henry are both active for Sunday’s matchup. Gordon missed the first practice of the week resting the knee he injured in Los Angeles’ wild-card win over Baltimore.

Henry is hoping to make an impact less than eight months after tearing his right ACL.

Other inactives for New England are defensive linemen Keionta Davis and Ufomba Kamalu, tight end Stephen Anderson, offensive lineman James Ferentz and defensive backs Obi Melifonwu and Duke Dawson.

Inactive for the Chargers are tight end Sean Culkin, running back Detrez Newsome, center Cole Toner, guard Forrest Lamp, receiver Dylan Cantrell, defensive end Anthony Lanier and defensive tackle T.Y. McGill.

