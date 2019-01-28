Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
NFL

Vinatieri, 46, signs contract to play another season in Indy

The Associated Press | Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, 12:15 p.m.
Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (4) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. The Colts won 33-17.(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
INDIANAPOLIS — Kicker Adam Vinatieri has signed a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts.

General manager Chris Ballard announced Friday the two sides had agreed to terms on a new deal.

Vinatieri made it official with his signature Monday, then told reporters he was glad the process went smoothly and ended early.

At age 46, he will again be the league’s oldest active player next season. If he plays beyond his birthday on Dec. 28, he would join George Blanda and Morten Andersen as the only 47-year-olds to appear in an NFL game.

Vinatieri has four Super Bowl rings. He begins next season as the NFL’s career scoring leader with 2,600 points and career leader in field goals made with 582.

click me