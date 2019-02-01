Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

Steelers Nation shares mixed emotions about Tom Brady's greatness

Paul Guggenheimer | Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, 6:57 a.m.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks with members of the media during a news conference Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, ahead of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta.
Matt Rourke/AP
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks with members of the media during a news conference Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, ahead of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta.
James Lawhorn, 70, of North Vandergrift, says Brady is the best.
Paul Guggenheimer | Tribune-Review
James Lawhorn, 70, of North Vandergrift, says Brady is the best.
FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 10: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots and Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers embrace after the Patriots defeated the Steelers 28-21 at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Getty Images
FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 10: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots and Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers embrace after the Patriots defeated the Steelers 28-21 at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Pat Bouch, 24, and Matt Miller, 25, of Leechburg give Brady credit but want him to lose the Super Bowl.
Paul Guggenheimer | Tribune-Review|
Pat Bouch, 24, and Matt Miller, 25, of Leechburg give Brady credit but want him to lose the Super Bowl.

Updated 9 hours ago

One thing we know for sure going into Super Bowl LIII: Many Steelers fans will passionately root against New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady.

After all, Brady has dashed the Steelers' championship dreams time and time again. How much heartbreak can one fan base take?

Plus, he's taking our hardware.

If New England defeats the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Brady and his Patriots will have a total of six Lombardi Trophies — equaling the Steelers record.

Ouch.

But is respect of the 41-year-old phenom creeping into Steelers Nation? Is our vitriol waning?

"He's the best (quarterback) to ever live, and I think that's why we hate him," said Pat Bouch, 24, of Leechburg, who works as a technician for NEP Group, a teleproduction company. "I'm not going to say I admire him. I envy him. I think people envy him because he's a good-looking dude, successful. The dude's a maniac on the field. I respect him."


MVP, multiple times

Brady is making his record-extending ninth trip to the Super Bowl, more than the Steelers have had in their entire history. He also has been named the Most Valuable Player in four of the five Super Bowls that New England has won.

What may have seemed different, to some, about Brady's most recent heroics is the way he marched his team down the field, particularly in overtime, in the AFC Championship game. Brady's usual robotic style looked as though it had given way to a youthful, boyish enthusiasm. Brady reveled in this particular moment as though it was the first time he had led the Patriots to victory in a high-stakes game.

"He wants to win," Bouch said. "That's all he cares about."

Seated next to Bouch at the bar of Niki's Quick Six in North Vandergrift was Matt Miller, 25, a boilermaker from Leechburg who shares a similar opinion of Brady.

"He is the greatest. But I just hate him because (the Patriots) always beat us in championships," Miller said. "And I just think there are some deep-seated issues that we just can't get over."

"He broke my heart when I was in college and he beat the Steelers in the 2001 AFC Championship game. I thought I had nothing left in the world," said Brett Fisher, 40, of Upper St. Clair. "But now I find myself rooting for him, because it's just incredible to see how great he's been year after year after year."

Indeed, the team-first attitude that Brady projects may also be playing into Steelers' fans fatigue. Fans have endured the antics of players like Pro Bowl receiver Antonio Brown as well as a lackluster win over injury-riddled Cincinnati, which wasn't enough to get the Steelers into the playoffs.

James Lawhorn, 70, of North Vandergrift is a retired heavy-equipment operator and lifelong Steelers fan. He said you have to give Brady his due.

"I love the Steelers, but the guy shows you what he can do and you've got to give him that," Lawhorn said. "You can never count him out. I wish the Steelers were in (the Super Bowl), but he earned it."

However, Steelers fans like Lawhorn say that when it comes to the idea of actually rooting for Brady on Sunday, that's where they draw the line.

"If the Patriots win, they'll have as many Super Bowls as the Steelers have, and I don't want to see that," he said.


Serial cheaters?

Of course, there are plenty of Steelers fans who see the Patriots as serial cheaters, particularly after episodes like Spygate, where the NFL disciplined New England for videotaping the New York Jets coaches' signals from an unauthorized location (a rules violation that many believe they also resorted to in games against the Steelers).

And Deflategate, the controversy involving the allegation that Brady and the Patriots deliberately deflated balls used in their victory against the Indianapolis Colts in the 2014 AFC Championship Game, also a rules violation.

At North Park Lounge in Murrysville, Aimee Dodd, 49, of North Fayette, said she respects Brady as an athlete but she doesn't trust him.

"I'm not naive enough to think that other teams don't cheat, but (Patriots owner Robert) Kraft and that organization do it more so than others," she said. "I don't trust where they've gotten for as long as they've gotten there. Everybody talks about Brady like he's untouchable and he's a god, and I don't see it that way."


The mystique

And then there is the Tom Brady mystique. He's married to high-paid, Brazilian-born model Gisele Bundchen. Together, they are cited as one of the most powerful couples in the world.

Brady also has his own theories about health and wellness, which are documented in his best-selling 2017 book "The TB12 Method" (12 is Brady's uniform number). Among some of the bizarre advice in the book is his suggestion that readers should drink at least one-half of their body weight in ounces of water every day and his contention that "the more hydrated I am, the less likely I am to get sunburned."

Huh?

"He's a great quarterback, but I still think he's kind of a diva, pretty boy," said James Lusardi, 47, of White Oak. "I don't know if my opinion of Brady is softening, but he keeps winning so I'm getting more used to it maybe."

Financial adviser Scott Somma, 38, of Findlay has had more to overcome in his Brady hatred than most of his fellow Steelers fans.

"The funny part is my whole family is Michigan State fans, so we hated him already because he played at Michigan," Somma said. "It's gotten to the point where you can hate him all you want to, but you just get sick and tired of hating him and you just have to give up and salute him. He's the best ever. Tom Brady is the Michael Jordan of football."

Back at the North Park Lounge, 63-year-old stage performer Valerie Ellsworth Marriott, of Raccoon Township, Beaver County, wasn't ready to crown Brady as the greatest to play the game, acknowledging that he may be benefiting from modern NFL rules protecting quarterbacks.

"Do I think he's better than Terry Bradshaw? No," Marriott said. "I think he's somewhat talented. Is he the best? No!"

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me