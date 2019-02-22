Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins-Flyers Stadium Series game still set for Saturday night … for now | TribLIVE.com
Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with soliciting prostitution in Florida
Penguins/NHL

Penguins-Flyers Stadium Series game still set for Saturday night … for now

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Friday, February 22, 2019 1:48 p.m
788713_web1_788713-adce119e766b45329eced7b7cab0747e
AP
An insulated tarp covers the ice ahead of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers, in Philadelphia, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.

41 minutes ago

The NHL Stadium Series game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers is still set for 8 p.m. Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field, the league announced Friday afternoon.

In a press release, the league said “despite there being some level of precipitation in the forecast,” preparations are ongoing to play the game as scheduled. The league said it will monitor conditions moving forward and provide another update by noon Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service, rain is expected to begin at about 1 p.m. Saturday and continue through the night. The forecast calls for a 90 percent chance of precipitation. Between a half-inch and three-quarters of an inch of rain is expected.

The NHL hasn’t announced a contingency plan, but logic dictates the most likely rescheduled start time would be late Sunday afternoon. The rain isn’t expected to stop until 2 p.m., and NBC would probably rather not have the game go head to head with ABC’s broadcast of the Oscars at 8 p.m.

Follow the Pittsburgh Penguins all season long.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Sports | Penguins
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.