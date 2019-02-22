Penguins-Flyers Stadium Series game still set for Saturday night … for now

The NHL Stadium Series game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers is still set for 8 p.m. Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field, the league announced Friday afternoon.

In a press release, the league said “despite there being some level of precipitation in the forecast,” preparations are ongoing to play the game as scheduled. The league said it will monitor conditions moving forward and provide another update by noon Saturday.

NHL statement regarding the 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series. #StadiumSeries pic.twitter.com/ozed3Etn1t — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 22, 2019

According to the National Weather Service, rain is expected to begin at about 1 p.m. Saturday and continue through the night. The forecast calls for a 90 percent chance of precipitation. Between a half-inch and three-quarters of an inch of rain is expected.

The NHL hasn’t announced a contingency plan, but logic dictates the most likely rescheduled start time would be late Sunday afternoon. The rain isn’t expected to stop until 2 p.m., and NBC would probably rather not have the game go head to head with ABC’s broadcast of the Oscars at 8 p.m.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter .