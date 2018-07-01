Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
NHL

John Tavares returns home, signs with Maple Leafs

The Associated Press | Sunday, July 1, 2018, 3:21 p.m.
John Tavares holds up a Maple Leafs jersey in the Maple Leafs' locker room following a news conference in Sunday, July 1, 2018. Tavares is going home, agreeing to terms on a $77 million, seven-year contract with his childhood team.
John Tavares signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday.

John Tavares needed to post only one picture on his Twitter account to explain the grip the Maple Leafs have had on him since he was a youngster growing up in suburban Toronto.

The photo featured a not-yet-10-year-old Tavares in bed, asleep on a pillowcase and under a blanket adorned with Maple Leafs logos, and accompanied by a note that read: "Not every day you can live a childhood dream."

In bidding farewell to the New York Islanders, where he was the captain and face of the franchise since being drafted with the No. 1 pick in 2009, Tavares chose Toronto and agreed to a seven-year, $77 million contract about an hour after the NHL's free-agency signing period opened Sunday.

The 27-year-old Tavares spent last week assessing offers from the Islanders, San Jose, Toronto, Dallas, Tampa Bay and Boston. He called his decision the toughest of his life in choosing between staying in New York or taking "a calculated leap of faith into an opportunity I believe will be special to me and my family."

In the end, he was unable to avoid the lure Toronto presented, and he informed the Maple Leafs of his choice late Saturday night.

"I just felt this opportunity was just so rare, the timing of where the organization's at, and obviously the connection being from here," Tavares said. "I really believe there's a big window here to win, to be part of something special. It just felt right."

Tavares, whose 306 points over the past four seasons rank sixth among players over that span, was the highest-profile player to hit the market since the Minnesota Wild signed both Zach Parise and Ryan Suter to matching 13-year, $98 million contracts.

Tavares' signing led to a domino effect in player movement.

Toronto lost two forwards in free agency. James van Riemsdyk left after six seasons to return to Philadelphia, where he signed a five-year, $35 million contract. The Leafs also lost center Tyler Bozak, who signed a three-year, $15 million contract with St. Louis. Some of money the Lightning saved by not landing Tavares was spent on signing defenseman Ryan McDonagh to a seven-year, $47.25 million extension, which kicks in next summer.

Paul Stastny caused another ripple of moves in the Western Conference. He left Winnipeg to sign a three-year, $19.5 million contract with the Stanley Cup finalist Vegas Golden Knights — a spot left open after David Perron returned to St. Louis by signing a four-year, $16 million deal.

Other notable deals:

• The Colorado Avalanche added two former Blue Jackets in signing former Penguins defenseman Ian Cole and forward Matt Calvert to three-year deals. Cole gets $12.75 million and Calvert gets $8.4 million.

• The Sabres filled a need at goaltender by signing former St. Louis Blues backup Carter Hutton to a three-year, $8.25 million deal.

• The Arizona Coyotes signed All-Star defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson to an eight-year contract extension that averages $8.25 million per year.

