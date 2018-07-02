James Neal inks five-year deal with Calgary Flames
CALGARY, Alberta — The Calgary Flames have added a much-needed scorer to their lineup, signing forward James Neal on Monday.
The deal is worth $28.75 million over five years with an annual average salary of $5.75 million.
Neal is coming off a run to the Stanley Cup Final with the Vegas Golden Knights, putting up 25 goals and 44 points in 71 regular-season games before adding six goals and 11 points in 20 postseason games.
The 30-year-old winger has reached the 20-goal mark in each of his 10 NHL seasons and produced a career-high 40 goals in 2011-12. He has 263 goals and 495 points in 703 games.