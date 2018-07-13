Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NHL

Marc-Andre Fleury signs 3-year, $21M extension with Golden Knights

Jonathan Bombulie
Jonathan Bombulie | Friday, July 13, 2018, 12:42 p.m.
Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury of the Vegas Golden Knights in the third period Game One of the Western Conference Second Round against the San Jose Sharks during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on April 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Sharks 7-0.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury of the Vegas Golden Knights in the third period Game One of the Western Conference Second Round against the San Jose Sharks during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on April 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Sharks 7-0.

Updated 35 minutes ago

A divorce from the Penguins has worked out as well as goalie Marc-Andre Fleury could have possible hoped.

Last season, in his first year playing for any team other than the one that drafted him, he led the Vegas Golden Knights on an improbable run to the Stanley Cup Final.

On Friday, he made sure he’ll be in Las Vegas for a while, signing a three-year contract extension worth $7 million per season.

“I guess you guys will be stuck with me for a little bit longer,” Fleury said on a video released by the team. “I just signed a three-year extension. I’m really excited about it. My family and I really love Vegas, the organization, my teammates. I feel very blessed to have this opportunity to keep playing in front of you guys for a few more years.”

Fleury, 33, went 29-13-4 with a 2.24 goals-against average and .927 save percentage last season after being chosen by the Golden Knights in the NHL expansion draft. A three-time Stanley Cup winner with the Penguins, he is the franchise’s all-time leader with 375 wins and 44 shutouts.

Fleury still has one-year left on a four-year, $23 million contract he signed with the Penguins in 2014.

Once his extension kicks in the following season, he will likely be just outside the top five of NHL goaltender salaries.

This season, five NHL goalies will make at least $7 million — Montreal’s Carey Price (10.5), the Rangers’ Henrik Lundqvist (8.5), Columbus’ Sergei Bobrovsky (7.425), Nashville’s Pekka Rinne (7.0) and Boston’s Tuuka Rask (7.0).

— Jonathan Bombulie

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me