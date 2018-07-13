Marc-Andre Fleury signs 3-year, $21M extension with Golden Knights

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A divorce from the Penguins has worked out as well as goalie Marc-Andre Fleury could have possible hoped.

Last season, in his first year playing for any team other than the one that drafted him, he led the Vegas Golden Knights on an improbable run to the Stanley Cup Final.

On Friday, he made sure he’ll be in Las Vegas for a while, signing a three-year contract extension worth $7 million per season.

“I guess you guys will be stuck with me for a little bit longer,” Fleury said on a video released by the team. “I just signed a three-year extension. I’m really excited about it. My family and I really love Vegas, the organization, my teammates. I feel very blessed to have this opportunity to keep playing in front of you guys for a few more years.”

Fleury, 33, went 29-13-4 with a 2.24 goals-against average and .927 save percentage last season after being chosen by the Golden Knights in the NHL expansion draft. A three-time Stanley Cup winner with the Penguins, he is the franchise’s all-time leader with 375 wins and 44 shutouts.

Fleury still has one-year left on a four-year, $23 million contract he signed with the Penguins in 2014.

Once his extension kicks in the following season, he will likely be just outside the top five of NHL goaltender salaries.

This season, five NHL goalies will make at least $7 million — Montreal’s Carey Price (10.5), the Rangers’ Henrik Lundqvist (8.5), Columbus’ Sergei Bobrovsky (7.425), Nashville’s Pekka Rinne (7.0) and Boston’s Tuuka Rask (7.0).

— Jonathan Bombulie

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jonathan at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib.