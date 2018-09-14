Ducks goalie John Gibson, a Whitehall native, honors Pittsburgh on new mask
You'll be able to find some Pittsburgh on the West Coast.
Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson, a Whitehall native, pays homage to his hometown on his new alternate mask.
So excited to finally get to unveil John Gibson's Alternate Jersey mask for the 2018 season. We went back and forth on ideas between the wings, subtle details and the classic design as well as the 3D metal leaf backplate paying tribute to the 2006-07 Stanley Cup team. Can't thank Gibby and the ducks for this opportunity!! @johngibson36 @anaheimducks @nhl #shellshock #maskart #ducks #25thanniversary #cftapes #iwatamedea #houseofkolor #tamcopaint
Shell Shock Designs & Paint posted the design on Instagram.
Among the design many Ducks-related features on the mask is a tribute to Pittsburgh, according to NHL.com.
The mask includes holograms of Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates logos and the city skyline with a script "Pittsburgh" on it.
The mask also features the names of the Ducks' roster from the 2007 Stanley Cup-winning team.
Gibson will wear the new mask when the Ducks wear their alternate uniforms, which they revealed will be the old-school Mighty Ducks uniforms.