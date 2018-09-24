Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NHL

Penguins troll Flyers' new mascot 'Gritty'

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, 12:48 p.m.

Updated 36 minutes ago

This could have gone better, but then it’s the Flyers…

The NHL team decided to add a new mascot and unveiled “Gritty” on Monday.

The origin story of the mascot, available on the team’s website , says that “his father was a ‘bully.’” — a possible nod to the Flyers teams of the 1970s, who were known as the “Broad Street Bullies.”

It goes on to describe him as “talented but feisty, a fierce competitor.” He’s also “mischievous; the ultimate Flyers fan who loves the orange and black, but is unwelcoming to anyone who opposes his team.”

Well, the Pittsburgh Penguins weren’t impressed. They tweeted: “lol ok.”

Gritty responded:

The mascot was revealed Monday morning during an event at the Please Touch Museum, a children’s museum in Philadelphia, in front of students from across the city, reported WPVI-TV .

The mascot hits the ice Monday night when the Flyers play the Boston Bruins at the Wells Fargo Center.

It’s the first mascot for the team since “Slapshot” lasted one season in 1976.

Many fans didn’t immediately take to the new mascot. Some of the Twitter comments were brutal:

The Phillie Phanatic , though, was looking forward to getting together.

Phillies fans were amused and worried for the Phanatic.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me