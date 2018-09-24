Penguins troll Flyers' new mascot 'Gritty'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

This could have gone better, but then it’s the Flyers…

The NHL team decided to add a new mascot and unveiled “Gritty” on Monday.

The origin story of the mascot, available on the team’s website , says that “his father was a ‘bully.’” — a possible nod to the Flyers teams of the 1970s, who were known as the “Broad Street Bullies.”

It goes on to describe him as “talented but feisty, a fierce competitor.” He’s also “mischievous; the ultimate Flyers fan who loves the orange and black, but is unwelcoming to anyone who opposes his team.”

Well, the Pittsburgh Penguins weren’t impressed. They tweeted: “lol ok.”

Gritty responded:

Sleep with one eye open tonight, bird. pic.twitter.com/wLmGBa0Oyh — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) September 24, 2018

The mascot was revealed Monday morning during an event at the Please Touch Museum, a children’s museum in Philadelphia, in front of students from across the city, reported WPVI-TV .

The mascot hits the ice Monday night when the Flyers play the Boston Bruins at the Wells Fargo Center.

It’s the first mascot for the team since “Slapshot” lasted one season in 1976.

Many fans didn’t immediately take to the new mascot. Some of the Twitter comments were brutal:

If this thing tries to touch me, I'm launching a beer at its head — TJ Schirmer (@tjschirmer15) September 24, 2018

If anyone needs a marketing job the Flyers are probably hiring an entirely new staff... — Sam Mueller (@sammueller24) September 24, 2018

Well every single reply is negative so I think you guys know how this worked out — Wentzylvania (@Folesylvania) September 24, 2018

You're telling me this... this thing made it through more than one person and the group decided it was a good idea? My god. — df (@foleyloaded93) September 24, 2018

The Phillie Phanatic , though, was looking forward to getting together.

The Phanatic is excited to meet you, @GrittyNHL ! https://t.co/U28DPnsJr9 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) September 24, 2018

Phillies fans were amused and worried for the Phanatic.

Kudos to the Phanatic for getting his homeless brother a job. — ThatWhiskeyGuy (@TheHopState) September 24, 2018

No Phanatic stay far away from this thing! Dont let it eat your soul! — Christopher Jones (@CinnamonFarts) September 24, 2018

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.