Flyers forward Jori Lehtera a suspect in Finland cocaine ring

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jori Lehtera, a 30-year-old forward battling for a spot on the Philadelphia Flyers’ roster, is listed as a suspect in a 23-member cocaine ring, Philly.com reported via Finnish news outlet MTV.

MTV says the Helsinki native denies being involved in the ring, but that some of the suspects were arrested at Lehtera’s summer home.

The outlet reports that to kilos of cocaine were involved in the ring, which began moving the drug in January. Lehtera reportedly was not among those in his home at the time of a police raid.

Police also reportedly seized about roughly $762,000 in jewelry and other valuables connected to the case.

Flyers general manager Ron Hextall said Wednesday afternoon: “We have spoken with Jori Lehtera and the league office regarding the reports out of Finland, and will reserve any further comment on the matter at this time.”

Lehtera, who has played four seasons in the NHL, had three goals and five assists in 62 games with the Flyers last season. He is widely considered to be on the bubble for cracking the NHL roster at the start of the season and could be headed to the Phantoms of the AHL.

Matt Rosenberg is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Matt at 412-320-7937, mrosenberg@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Matt_Rosenberg.